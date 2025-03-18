Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi praised captain Auston Matthews after his three-point contribution in the Leafs' 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Matthews had been experiencing a tough stretch as of late, going goalless in three games. However, he has now scored in consecutive games, including two goals in a recent matchup against the Flames.

After the game, Domi noted that Matthews is probably the hardest-working player he has ever played with in his career, despite having played with many talented individuals.

"He’s the man, honestly. He battles through. He’s probably the hardest-working guy I’ve ever played with in my whole career, and I’ve played with a lot of guys," said Domi.

"He’s driving the bus for sure, and it’s tough not to jump on board with a guy like that. As talented as he is, you see him tracking back, turning pucks over, stripping guys, taking guys one-on-three down low, and somehow coming out with the puck.

Domi also praised his leadership on the Toronto Maple Leafs and how he conducts himself on the ice and concluded by stating that Matthews is his favorite player to watch and play with.

"I’ve said it from day one—he’s my favorite player to watch, my favorite player to play with, and the best player in the world. So love him to death, and he’s doing a great job," Domi added.

Auston Matthews, currently inked to a four-year, $53 million contract, has amassed 60 points from 26 goals and 34 assists this season. The Toronto Maple Leafs, meanwhile, moved within two points of the Atlantic Division leaders, the Florida Panthers.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander shine as Toronto Maple Leafs down Flames

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs edged past the Calgary Flames 6-2 at home in Scotiabank Arena. Auston Matthews and William Nylander accumulated a hat trick of points for the Leafs in the matchup.

Max Domi opened the scoring for the Leafs after putting them ahead 1-0 at 1:47 into the first period. With less than a minute to go in the period, Rasmus Andersson tied it for the Flames.

Nylander extended the home team's lead to 2-0 after scoring on the power play off Mitch Marner's and Matthews' assists. At 9:34, Nicolas Robertson extended the Leafs' advantage to two goals, making it 3-1.

Auston Matthews scored twice in less than five minutes. Both goals came on the power play, putting the Toronto Maple Leafs up 5-2 before the final period. At 3:03 Bobby McMann's goal made it 6-1 for the Leafs.

Kevin Bahl was the other goal scorer for the Flames, who netted with less than a minute remaining in the game for the final scoreline of 6-2.

Apart from Matthews and Nylander, Domi, Ekman-Larsson, and Marner all picked up two points on the night. Meanwhile, Joseph Woll made 24 saves and posted a .923 save percentage.

