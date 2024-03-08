"Max Domi jumping someone? That's a first": Leafs enforcer gets trolled after Charlie McAvoy fight with 1:30 left in Leafs' 4-1 loss

Thursday's Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins game saw defenseman Charlie McAvoy engage in a heated skirmish with Leafs enforcer Max Domi. The altercation occurred with just 1:30 left in the game, leaving fans buzzing.

One hockey enthusiast posted a clip of the fight on the r/hockey subreddit, captioning it:

"Max Domi and Charlie McAvoy get into it and a scrum ensues."

NHL fans expressed their thoughts on Reddit at seeing Domi, known for his aggressive playstyle, taking on Charlie McAvoy in such a manner.

"Max Domi jumping someone? That's a first," one fan wrote.

Comment byu/GreenSnakes_ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan weighed in on the dynamics of the fight.

"Domi legit clocks him while he's down. If you get the takedown maybe you deserve that shot but you gotta think Boston won't be happy about that. Those are the best fights to watch as a fan, organic fights when they are super pissed at each other and cause future fights," the fan wrote.

Comment byu/GreenSnakes_ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

However, amidst the enthusiasm of the exchange, criticism also surfaced regarding the officiating of the game.

"Just poor officiating to allow Domi to stay in the game after the roughing penalty. The dude abandoned trying to win and play hockey after tackling Marchand; it was obvious he was going to do it again," one fan lamented.

Comment byu/GreenSnakes_ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Charlie McAvoy and the Bruins won the game 4-1

In what looked like a playoff game, the Boston Bruins triumphed 4-1 over the fatigued Toronto Maple Leafs. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves, while David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie and Brandon Carlo contributed in goals.

Coach Jim Montgomery praised Boston's physicality and defensive accountability:

“I thought we were really physical to start the game and finishing checks. I can’t give enough credit to our defense. They hold everyone accountable and everyone follows suit.”

Toronto's lone goal came from Mitch Marner, but Joseph Wall's 22 saves couldn't prevent the defeat. Frederic's speed and opportunism led to a crucial goal, while Geekie and Carlo extended Boston's lead in the final period.

Despite tensions leading to several skirmishes and a combined 19 penalties, including a playful challenge from Swayman to Toronto's goalie, Boston maintained control. The win marks Boston's seventh consecutive victory over Toronto.

The Charlie McAvoy and Max Domi fight and the overall game will draw insights from Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney.