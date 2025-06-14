Max Jones' wife Alexa shares a glimpse of SCF gameday experience at Connor McDavid's wife Lauren’s luxury bar alongside other Oilers partners

The Edmonton Oilers secured an overtime victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. The partners of several Oilers players linked up at Bar Trove in downtown Edmonton to watch the game together.

Bar Trove is Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle’s new bar and restaurant business launched last month. Max Jones' wife Alexa shared a series of stories on her Instagram on Friday, featuring her gameday experience.

One of the stories showed Alexa taking a mirror selfie in a blue Oilers Hockey "Playoffs 2024" sweatshirt, holding a small designer bag. She tagged Lauren’s sports apparel fashion label ‘Sports Club Atelier’ in the caption.

via Instagram/@alexajones

The next story featured a table with a plate of oysters, a cocktail and a pink menu from Bar Trove. Another picture showed Alexa sitting next to John Klingberg’s wife Fanny, smiling and eating oysters while wearing matching Oilers sweatshirts.

Connor McDavid’s wife shares a glimpse of post-win celebrations at Bar Trove

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle also shared a few Instagram stories from the night, featuring partners of Oilers players, including Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins and Zach Hyman’s wife Alannah.

The first clip showed the group wearing matching custom Oilers fangear from her sportswear brand, Sports Club Atelier. The ladies were seen standing around a table and cheering loudly for the team.

Another story showed a wine wall glowing in blue and orange lights. In the caption, Lauren wrote:

“@bartroveca Go Oilers baby.”

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

A short clip also showed the group watching the game-winning moment on a projector labeled “Victory Club,” as they laughed, took selfies and raised their drinks in celebration.

Celeste Desjardins posted her own stories. One showed the group erupting in cheers in front of the screen right as the Oilers scored the OT winner. In another, she tagged all the players' partners who were present.

The Oilers came away with a 5-4 win in OT, with Draisaitl scoring the winning goal. The series is now tied 2-2, and Game 5 will be played in Edmonton.

