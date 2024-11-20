"Maybe they'll have to take the whole lung out": Senators' David Perron opens up about health scare of newborn daughter Elizabeth

David Perron is back on the ice with the Ottawa Senators after a difficult two months. The 36-year-old forward missed 11 games after taking a leave of absence on October 21, 2024, due to a health scare involving his newborn daughter, Elizabeth. Perron returned for the Senators' 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on November 16.

Elizabeth was born on October 27 after doctors found a mass on her right lung. The condition, called congenital pulmonary airway malformation, required several medical procedures. One procedure was an in vitro intervention, and another took place after Elizabeth’s birth. Though her condition has improved, Perron says they are not completely out of danger.

"We're not fully, fully out of the woods, but we're getting there," he said (via NHL.com). “There [were] some couple crazy moments that maybe you think they're going to have to take the whole lung out, you don't know."

The news of Elizabeth’s condition was especially hard as Perron had just signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Ottawa. The timing made it more stressful for him and his wife, Vanessa.

"In August, especially, when we found out, we had an emergency and had to go to Toronto," Perron recalled. "The mass was pushing so much on the left side of the chest that the heart was maybe going to have a heart attack or something."

Despite the worries, Perron and Vanessa stayed hopeful. Elizabeth, their fourth child, is now improving. Vanessa described her as their “little miracle” and “already a fighter” on Instagram.

Perron feels relieved as his daughter recovers, which lets him focus on his role with the Senators.

David Perron appreciates support from Senators organization and fans

David Perron also appreciated the support from the hockey community during this time. He thanked the Senators’ management, teammates and fans for their understanding.

"Everyone understood, were very supportive," he said. "The organization, from Michael [Andlauer] to Steve [Staios], everyone, really, it's been incredible."

Now that Perron is back, he wants to regain his form. He knows it will take time after missing so many games and dealing with his daughter’s health issues.

"It’s been a long time, it seems like forever," he said. "But I think at some point, there won't be a perfect moment. You've just got to get back."

David Perron is focused on making a difference for the team as he works to build his game.

"I just want to be one of the guys in the room and come on the ice, start building my game, make a difference," he said.

The Senators are currently 8-9-1, and David Perron hopes his leadership will help them improve.

