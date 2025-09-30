“Mcdavid getting $30M” “Dubas running the Wild?”: NHL fans react as Kirill Kaprizov signs record-breaking $136M contract extension

NHL fans are talking about Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov after he signed a record-breaking contract extension on Tuesday. The winger agreed to an eight-year $136 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in NHL history by both average yearly salary and total value.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Kirill Kaprizov signs an 8-year extension, above $16M AAV…highest deal in NHL history

Kaprizov’s camp previously turned down a $128 million offer. The new contract, with an average of above $16 million per year, surprised many fans. They shared their reactions on X, comparing Kaprizov’s deal to other stars like Connor McDavid.

"Dubas running the Wild now?," a fan tweeted

Hockey Outsider @FrostyLoopsBlog @FriedgeHNIC Dubas running the Wild now?

"Mcdavid getting 30 LMAO," another fan tweeted.

"That's a lot of cheddar! Wild better hope the cap goes waaaaay up real quick," one fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

"McDavid was waiting for that number," a fan wrote.

"So he held out for what?? To get the same amount apparently," another fan wrote.

"Wow. That's a lot of money. Well, you have to assume McDavids getting at least 17 or 18," a one fan commented.

Kaprizov has been Minnesota’s top scorer since 2020. His speed, skill and consistency make him an important player. The new deal secures his place with the Wild for the long term and sets a standard for NHL contracts.

Chris Johnston already speculated Kirill Kaprizov's future in Minnesota

Before Kirill Kaprizov signed his contract extension, Chris Johnston shared his take on the situation. The NHL insider highlighted that Minnesota was the only team likely to pay him that much.

"For all of the talent and game-breaking ability Kaprizov possesses, he’s arguably worth more to the Minnesota Wild than he is to any other NHL team," Johnston wrote on Sept. 19, via The Athletic. "Because of the extra value they’d place in being able to retain a superstar-level talent unlike any other they’ve had in 25 seasons."

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was set to earn the league's highest yearly average salary of $14 million this season. However, Kaprizov's new deal has dwarfed it.

Kaprizov has had three 40 goal seasons and is expected to carry the Wild's offense. He recorded 25 goals and 56 points with a plus rating of 19 in 2024-25, despite missing 41 games due to injury. Kaprizov also had five goals and nine points in six playoff games, but Minnesota lost to Vegas Golden Knights.

