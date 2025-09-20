NHL insider believes best offer 'already on the table' for Kirill Kaprizov, plays down possible $18M AAV contract 

Kirill Kaprizov has not decided on his next contract with the Minnesota Wild. He is in the final year of his five-year, $45 million contract and is eligible for an extension since July 1.
The Wild reportedly offered him an eight-year, $128 million deal worth $16 million per year earlier this month. Kaprizov turned down the offer, which would have made him the highest-paid player in NHL history.
Chris Johnston of The Athletic discussed Kaprizov’s contract situation in his Friday mailbag. Johnston said the Wild are likely the only team that can offer him top money.
"For all of the talent and game-breaking ability Kaprizov possesses, he’s arguably worth more to the Minnesota Wild than he is to any other NHL team," Johnston said. "Because of the extra value they’d place in being able to retain a superstar-level talent unlike any other they’ve had in 25 seasons.
"That helps explain the rationale behind the eight-year offer they recently extended him with a $16 million annual cap hit, which was turned down. If the Wild up the ante on that number, they’ll be bidding against themselves."
Kaprizov has been one of Minnesota’s top offensive players since 2020. His best year came in 2021-22 when he scored 47 goals and 108 points. Last season, he scored 25 goals despite missing half of the season due to injury. But after his return, he again showed his form, scoring nine points in six playoff games.
Johnston said it is hard to imagine an $18 million AAV contract.
"In a league in which no player brings in more than Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million AAV, it’s hard to imagine anyone else paying Kaprizov $16 million per season, let alone $18 million," Johnston said. "The most money available to him will come from Minnesota, and it’s already on the table."
Kirill Kaprizov clarified his Wild future
After turning down the extension, Kirill Kaprizov said he wants to focus on playing hockey. He feels healthy and there is still time to sign a new deal with the Wild.
"You guys know I like Minny and everyone knows this," the Wild forward said to the media, via NHL.com "We have a lot of time (to sign). It's just 2025, and one more year I have. I just want to play hockey and focus, and win some games and go into (the Stanley Cup Playoffs) and win there."
Kirill Kaprizov’s talent makes him especially valuable to the Wild. His focus is on hockey, not negotiations.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama