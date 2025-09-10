Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turned down a huge contract offer from the Minnesota Wild. He is awaiting an extension from the team, as he is in the last year of his five-year $45 million contract.NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted the news on X on Wednesday and said the deal was for eight years and worth $128 million. It was discussed on Tuesday in Minnesota, and the offer included a $16 million annual salary, which would be the highest in league history.&quot;Sources say #mnwild superstar Kirill Kaprizov’s camp turned down an extension offer believed to be 8-years, $128 million in a meeting on Tuesday in Minnesota that would have made him the highest-paid player in #NHL history in both AAV ($16 million) and total dollars.&quot; Seravalli tweeted.Elliotte Friedman predicted on Friday that the Wild could offer $128 million, as the team wanted to keep its star long-term. His prediction matched what Minnesota offered.&quot;The Wild will go to eight times 16 for Kirill Kaprizov,&quot; Friedman said, via the &quot;32 Thoughts&quot; podcast. &quot;That's $128 million. Yes, but that's the rumor out there that's been out there. We'll see if it turns out to be true.&quot;Kaprizov has been one of Wild's best offensive producers despite missing 41 games last season. He was injured, but still finished with 25 goals and 56 points. Kaprizov played well in the playoffs, recoding nine points in six games.