  • NHL Rumor: Kirill Kaprizov turns down record-breaking 8-year, $128M extension offer by Minnesota Wild

NHL Rumor: Kirill Kaprizov turns down record-breaking 8-year, $128M extension offer by Minnesota Wild

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:28 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov has turned down $128 million contract (image credit: IMAGN)

Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turned down a huge contract offer from the Minnesota Wild. He is awaiting an extension from the team, as he is in the last year of his five-year $45 million contract.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted the news on X on Wednesday and said the deal was for eight years and worth $128 million. It was discussed on Tuesday in Minnesota, and the offer included a $16 million annual salary, which would be the highest in league history.

"Sources say #mnwild superstar Kirill Kaprizov’s camp turned down an extension offer believed to be 8-years, $128 million in a meeting on Tuesday in Minnesota that would have made him the highest-paid player in #NHL history in both AAV ($16 million) and total dollars." Seravalli tweeted.
Elliotte Friedman predicted on Friday that the Wild could offer $128 million, as the team wanted to keep its star long-term. His prediction matched what Minnesota offered.

"The Wild will go to eight times 16 for Kirill Kaprizov," Friedman said, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "That's $128 million. Yes, but that's the rumor out there that's been out there. We'll see if it turns out to be true."

Kaprizov has been one of Wild's best offensive producers despite missing 41 games last season. He was injured, but still finished with 25 goals and 56 points. Kaprizov played well in the playoffs, recoding nine points in six games.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

