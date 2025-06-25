"McDavid going to get what he wants" "Bowman masterclass": NHL fans react as Oilers trade Evander Kane to division rivals Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. In return, they received a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, which originally belonged to the Ottawa Senators. The Oilers did not retain any of Kane’s salary in the deal.

Ad

The winger will head into the last year of his four-year $20.5 million contract in the 2025-26 NHL season. His average yearly salary is $5.125 million, and Kane will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The news was first reported by Elliotte Friedman, and Frank Seravalli confirmed the full trade details.

"Trade details: To #Canucks: Evander Kane To #Oilers: OTT 2025 4th Round Pick No salary retained, Edmonton clears $5.125 million off the books," Seravalli tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to it on X.

“Stan Bowman masterclass,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“McDavid going to get what he wants,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"edmonton trades its one POC player unbelievably racist," one fan wrote.

The trade gives Edmonton more cap space, and may use the money to sign free agents or extend other players. Meanwhile, the Canucks added an experienced winger, and they will hope that Kane can help with scoring next season.

Here are more reactions from fans.

"Desperately needed some grit. Can’t wait to see Kane play against McGod… lol," a fan commented.

Ad

"Good value trade for Vancouver. Kane can bring a lot to a team," another fan commented.

"lol, got to hand it to the Canucks, this is just a brutal move , basically handing their division rival a get out of jail free card," one fan wrote.

Evander Kane announced his trade to Canucks

Evander Kane joined the Edmonton Oilers in July 2022. This season, he did not play in the regular season due to various surgeries. However, he returned in Game 2 of the playoffs on April 24 and contributed six goals and 12 points with a plus-minus 4.

Ad

Kane announced his trade to the Canucks and posted a message for the Oilers on Wednesday.

"As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton," Kane wrote on Instagram.

"To my teammates — thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories. ... With that said, I’m incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career as I join the @Canucks."

Ad

This move also adds another layer to the rivalry between Edmonton and Vancouver, as Kane will play against his former team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama