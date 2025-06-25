"McDavid going to get what he wants" "Bowman masterclass": NHL fans react as Oilers trade Evander Kane to division rivals Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. In return, they received a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, which originally belonged to the Ottawa Senators. The Oilers did not retain any of Kane’s salary in the deal.
The winger will head into the last year of his four-year $20.5 million contract in the 2025-26 NHL season. His average yearly salary is $5.125 million, and Kane will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The news was first reported by Elliotte Friedman, and Frank Seravalli confirmed the full trade details.
"Trade details: To #Canucks: Evander Kane To #Oilers: OTT 2025 4th Round Pick No salary retained, Edmonton clears $5.125 million off the books," Seravalli tweeted.
Fans reacted to it on X.
“Stan Bowman masterclass,” one fan said.
“McDavid going to get what he wants,” another fan said.
"edmonton trades its one POC player unbelievably racist," one fan wrote.
The trade gives Edmonton more cap space, and may use the money to sign free agents or extend other players. Meanwhile, the Canucks added an experienced winger, and they will hope that Kane can help with scoring next season.
Here are more reactions from fans.
"Desperately needed some grit. Can’t wait to see Kane play against McGod… lol," a fan commented.
"Good value trade for Vancouver. Kane can bring a lot to a team," another fan commented.
"lol, got to hand it to the Canucks, this is just a brutal move , basically handing their division rival a get out of jail free card," one fan wrote.
Evander Kane announced his trade to Canucks
Evander Kane joined the Edmonton Oilers in July 2022. This season, he did not play in the regular season due to various surgeries. However, he returned in Game 2 of the playoffs on April 24 and contributed six goals and 12 points with a plus-minus 4.
Kane announced his trade to the Canucks and posted a message for the Oilers on Wednesday.
"As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton," Kane wrote on Instagram.
"To my teammates — thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories. ... With that said, I’m incredibly excited for the next chapter of my career as I join the @Canucks."
This move also adds another layer to the rivalry between Edmonton and Vancouver, as Kane will play against his former team next season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama