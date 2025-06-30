  • home icon
  • "McDavid to Toronto" "Ridiculously bad": NHL fans react as Evan Bouchard signs 4-year, $42M extension with Oilers

"McDavid to Toronto" "Ridiculously bad": NHL fans react as Evan Bouchard signs 4-year, $42M extension with Oilers

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jun 30, 2025 22:20 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
"McDavid to Toronto" "Ridiculously bad": NHL fans react as Evan Bouchard signs 4-year, $42M extension with Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $42 million extension on Monday, insider Chris Johnston confirmed.

also-read-trending Trending

The deal ended speculation regarding the star blue liner’s future with the Oilers. Now that there’s a done deal, the Oilers can move on to figure out other urgent matters.

However, news of the deal was met with some trepidation from Oilers fans. Here’s what these fans had to say about Evan Bouchard’s extension.

“Basically clears way for McDavid to Toronto LMAO,” a fan opined.
“Wow that’s ridiculously bad,” this fan chimed in.
“Oilers about to be in Cap HELL,” another fan commented.
Meanwhile, other fans expressed excitement at the news of Evan Bouchard’s extension. Let’s see what these fans had to say.

“Thank you lord,” a fan posted on X.
“ELITE,” this fan wrote.
“Wow!!! Good on him!” another fan remarked.

Following the deal, the Edmonton Oilers officially have $551K in cap space. So, fans could see more deals from the team in the not-too-distant future.

Evan Bouchard’s contract ushers in era of Core Four in Edmonton

Bouchard's new contract has prompted some to declare the Oilers Core Four as four players will take up nearly half of the team's salary cap allocation next season - Source: Imagn

Evan Bouchard’s contract extension now leaves the Edmonton Oilers with four players eating up a significant chunk of the team’s salary cap. Leon Draisaitl leads the club with a $14 million AAV, Connor McDavid $12.5 million (in the final year of his current deal), Bouchard at $10.5 million, and Darnell Nurse at $9.5 million.

In total, these four players account for $46.5 million of the $95.5 million cap ceiling for next season. That situation accounts for 48.7% of the Oilers’ total cap space for next season. That situation has drawn comparisons to the Toronto Maple Leafs' so-called Core Four.

Toronto’s Core Four, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner, took up over half of the team’s cap space at one point. Unfortunately for the Maple Leafs, that salary cap structure was not enough to win a championship.

While the Oilers have made it to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, their new Core Four experiment leads fans to question how successful the Oilers’ current cap structure could be. The Oilers find themselves amid uncertainty this summer.

So, the Oilers will need to round out their roster with approximately $550K. That situation signals that more moves could be forthcoming in Oil Country.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
