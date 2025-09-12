"McDavid will not play with Carter Hart": Social media reacts as players acquitted in Hockey Canada sexual assault trial are reinstated

Fans reacted as the NHL announced Thursday that the five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial will be reinstated when their suspensions end on Dec. 1. Until then, they remain free agents and will be eligible to sign with teams starting Oct. 15.Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart were charged with one count of sexual assault when the trial began in April. All five pleaded not guilty and were acquitted on July 24 after a two-month trial in London, Ont.Fans were quick to react on social media after the news of their reinstatement. One pointed out:“McDavid will not play with Carter Hart. Much like Patrice Bergeron condemned Mitchell Miller,” referencing previous rumors that the Oilers were considering Hart as a trade target.Another wrote:&quot;People may not like it, but this was expected after the not guilty verdict.&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Still not working despite being acquitted on all charges. These young men have lost two years of their nhl careers and had their reputations dragged through the mud. How are they going to be compensated?&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Suspension should have been lifted immediately after the verdict. This makes zero sense,&quot; another wrote.&quot;This is great news. Teams should not be afraid to sign these guys. They should also get an apology from the accuser or sue her ass,&quot; a user wrote.&quot;Glad these guys are finally free from charges. It’s been a targeted attack from the far left in Canada to take out hockey players,&quot; another wrote.Following the acquittals, the NHL initially held the players out pending review of the judge’s findings. With that process complete, the league has now cleared their path back to the ice.NHL issues statement on Hockey Canada trialIn its Thursday announcement, the NHL stated that the players’ actions fell well below the standards expected by the league and its teams.The league noted that during meetings held after the verdicts, each player expressed regret and remorse. Still, the NHL stressed that formal discipline was necessary:“The League expects and requires that, going forward, each of the players will uphold the standards required of NHL players both on and off the ice.” (per nypost.com)The NHL Players’ Association also weighed in, saying that it had reached a resolution with the league to:“avoid a lengthy dispute that would only cause further delay.”The union closed its statement by saying it now considers the matter resolved and looks forward to the players’ return.