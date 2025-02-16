"McJesus got McDrilled": Internet reacts to Charlie McAvoy's massive hit on Connor McDavid during Canada vs USA clash at 4 Nations

Charlie McAvoy’s big hit on Connor McDavid was a major moment in the Canada vs. USA game at the 4 Nations tournament. Before the Saturday matchup, fans expected an exciting game, and it did not disappoint. Both teams played with skill and physicality, making the game intense from the start. In the first nine seconds, three fights broke out.

Team USA came out on top, 3-1, and McAvoy delivered the biggest hit of the night in the first period. As McDavid skated into Team USA’s zone, the Boston Bruins defenseman flattened him with a strong, clean hit.

Spittin' Chiclets shared a video of the hit on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption,

"MCAVOY JUST ROCKED MCDAVID"

Following this, fans started reacting to it on X.

"MCJesus get McDrilled," a fan said, referencing McDavid's nickname.

"I love it. McDavid is charming soft", another fan commented.

"Charlie was mad that McDavid put him on the first goal highlight reel!," one X user said.

The internet was filled with reactions to McAvoy’s hit. Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"Massive hit. Charlie was ready to give that one," a fan said.

"brawls galore, and the scoreboard’s still waiting," another fan commented.

"Mcdavid hasn’t been hit like this. He’s always been the prize and untouchable!," one fan tweeted.

Connor McDavid enjoying teaming up with Brad Marchand at 4 Nations Face-Off

Connor McDavid is playing in his first international tournament at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He had an assist and played over 21 minutes in Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Sweden. Now, he is facing Team USA in his first Canada-USA rivalry game at the senior level.

McDavid is Canada’s top-line center with Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner. He is also on the first power-play unit with Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, and Reinhart.

McDavid has also enjoyed playing with Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand, a player he never expected as a teammate. He praised Marchand’s energy and attitude, saying it is clear why he has stayed successful.

"He great honestly he's, uh, it just seems like he has so much fun every day, you can see why he's been successful for so long you know just brings a ton of energy, and he's been great to have in the room," McDavid said.

Marchand is in the final year of his contract with the Bruins and will be a free agent this summer.

For now, Connor McDavid’s focus is on helping Canada in the tournament.

