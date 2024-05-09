Connor McDavid and the Edmo͏nton Oilers' loss͏ to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of ͏Round 2 on Wednesday has ignited a flurry of reactions among NHL fans. Most of them were concerning McDavid's unexpected stat line.

M͏cDavid, renowned for ͏his offensive output, was held without a sh͏ot on goal for the first time in his playoff career, raising eyebrows and doubts about the ͏team͏'s ͏aspirations.

Despite Edmonton's impressive regular-season performance, boasting 49 wins and near-record consecutive victories, the pressure to secure a Stanley Cup Final appearance looms large.

X/ Twitter exploded after McDavid's shocker in Game 1. Fans couldn't believe that the usually unstoppable McDavid was shut down.

Another fan also showed his disbelief on McDavid:

The disappointment was evident as fans questioned McDavid's performance:

Some fans braced themselves by pointing that the team has bigger issues.

McDavid's playoff pedigree, including a standout 33-point performance in 2022 and 20 points in 2023, draws comparisons with legends like Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky. Despite his tally of 13 points in 2024, the pressure to end a 31-year Canadian franchise drought in lifting the Stanley Cup.

At 27, McDavid confronts growing pressure entering his upcoming 10th NHL season. Despite accolades like three Hart Trophies and being 18 points away from 1,000 career points, the absence of a championship looms large, intensifying scrutiny with each postseason setback.

Connor McDavid reflects on Edmonton Oilers' third-period collapse in Game 1 loss

In a post-game interview following the third-period collapse against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, captain Connor McDavid acknowledged the Oilers' defensive shortcomings.

Despite holding a 4-1 lead, the Oilers squandered their advantage, eventually falling 5-4 to the Canucks. McDavid admitted:

"They're a good team and they were doing everything they could to come back and we were doing everything to hold onto the lead.

"That happens in the playoffs. You try to hold onto leads. Sometimes you're a little bit, maybe too passive. I thought we were doing a good job holding the lead. They find a way to get two and (eventually) a third."

Reflecting on the unusual goals scored in the game, Connor McDavid noted:

"I thought there were strange goals all around. We scored some strange ones too. Kind of a frantic game. Definitely some weird ones, some preventable ones too. But overall, I didn't mind our game."

Connor McDavid explained the third-period drought in shots on goal by saying that the team was focused on defending their lead, like against the Kings. While they protected their lead with few shots against the Kings, they couldn't repeat that against the Canucks.