"Memories cherished for a lifetime": Jarrett Stoll, wife Erin Andrews, take son Mack to his first Disneyland outing

Former NHL player Jarrett Stoll and his family took a trip to Disneyland this week. On Friday, Stoll's wife, sportscaster Erin Andrews, shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram from their memorable day together.

She revealed how magical the experience was for their son Mack. In the caption, Erin wrote:

“Mack went to @Disneyland for the first time and it was perfect. We can’t thank @DisneyParks enough for making the experience so magical. Memories cherished for a lifetime #disneyland #disney”

In the first picture, the family can be seen indoors posing with Minnie Mouse in a themed room at Disneyland. Erin was holding Mack, who wore a black Yankees cap, a denim jacket, dark pants and green and white sneakers.

Erin had on a black Mickey sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. Jarrett Stoll stood next to them wearing a red Disneyland sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse on it, light denim jeans, and white sneakers. Minnie Mouse stood in the center wearing her classic red-and-white polka-dot dress and bow.

The next click saw the Stolls posing outside, in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle. The castle looked beautiful in the background with blue spires, pink towers and a small moat around it.

The last slide was a close-up angle from above showing Mack sitting in a stroller. He was holding his mother’s hand.

Jarrett Stoll’s wife Erin Andrews struggled with health issues before Super Bowl coverage

Earlier in February this year, NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared her struggles leading up to her big role at the Super Bowl LIX. With just days to go before the game, she revealed that she had been dealing with dry eyes.

She explained how a visit to the doctor helped her identify the problem as she had been rubbing her eyes and feeling discomfort for some time.

“I just thought it was my eyes being tired,” she said in an interview with The Athletic. “I thought maybe it was just because I'm looking at my screen so much - my eyes always kind of feel a little scratchy, gritty. I'm always like wiping them or trying to blink. I just thought that that's how it was.”

The doctor later clarified that it was dry eye, something that can be treated pretty easily.

