Miami columnist Greg Cote re-ignites his Connor McDavid criticism ahead of Stanley Cup Final rematch

Miami sports columnist Greg Cote is again taking aim at Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid ahead of the Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Last year, Greg Cote caused a stir by calling Edmonton captain Connor McDavid “McOverrated” after the Panthers defeated the Oilers in Game 7.

Even with McDavid leading the playoffs in points this year and putting on a dominant performance, Cote still isn’t sold. In his latest column, Cote doubled down on his criticism of McDavid:

"McOverrated does not mean McDavid isn’t great. He is. But enough with the McJesus, next-Gretzky hyberbole. He isn’t perfect. Nothing special defensively. Prone to turning the puck over. Oh, and this minor thing: NO CHAMPIONSHIPS. Zero Stanley Cups in his 10th NHL season."

Cote continued his harsh assessment:

"Unless he triumphs during the next two or three weeks, the hole in McJesus’ resume’ and legacy will remain a crater. Without a Stanley Cup win...McOverrated."

Cote believes McDavid needs to lead the Oilers to a championship to validate his superstar status and shake the "McOverrated" label.

McDavid and the Oilers will begin their quest for redemption on Wednesday, when they open the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers at Rogers Place.

NHL analyst Dustin Nielson confident in Connor McDavid and Oilers

NHL analyst Dustin Nielson pointed out that Connor McDavid is playing with unmatched intensity as he drives the Oilers toward their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

Edmonton has looked sharp throughout the playoffs, losing only four games while eliminating the Kings, Golden Knights and Stars.

"There's no panic in those guys after any of these four losses so far in the playoffs," Nielson said on TSN's "Overdrive" (0:45 onwards). "They get sick and tired of talking about defense. Those two guys [McDavid and Leon Draisaitl] are on a mission right now. Like, it is all business."

Nielson noted that McDavid seemed especially motivated after the Oilers defeated the Golden Knights in just five games during the second round.

"McDavid was angry, like he came across as angry after they knocked off the Golden Knights in five. We saw the disappointment last year, and Connor McDavid just seems like a man on a mission right now," Nielson added.

Nielson noted that McDavid and the core Oilers players have maintained a calm and steady demeanor throughout the highs and lows. Nielson believes the Oilers have everything in place to end their 30-plus-year Cup drought, especially with Connor McDavid performing at a phenomenal level and the team clicking in every area.

