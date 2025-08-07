Michael Pezzetta joined his hometown club, the Toronto Maple Leafs, last month after signing a two-year, $1.625 million contract. Before this, he spent four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs are the second “Original Six” team Pezzetta will represent in his relatively young career. He acknowledges the responsibility and high expectations that come with playing for such storied franchises and recognizes the challenge of meeting them.

Pezzetta expressed that he’s focused on putting in the work to earn his spot:

"Now, it’s about putting in the work and earning my spot. I am excited for that. It’s easier to push harder on the bike and in the gym that’s my happy place, anyway and it lights a fire under you. It’s still surreal," Pezzetta said via NHLPA.

He noted that the atmosphere in Toronto mirrors that of Montreal, both being large markets with intense pressure and lofty expectations, which he attributes to Canada's 32-year Stanley Cup drought.

"It’s the same as Montreal, it is a big market, there is pressure and expectations are high. But that makes sense and that’s what makes it so great to play in these types of cities. I’m embracing every bit of it," he added.

Michael Pezzetta was drafted 160th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016 NHL draft. He appeared in 200 games for the clubs, racking up 38 points through 15 goals and 23 assists. Last season, the 27-year-old appeared in 25 regular-season games but did not register a point.

Michael Pezzetta reveals his favorite player growing up

Michael Pezzetta revealed in the interview that his favorite player growing up was Toronto Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin, whom he considered his boyhood idol.

The Leafs forward shared that he had pictures of Sundin in his room and owned his jerseys.

"Mats Sundin was always my favourite player growing up,” said Pezzetta. “I had his pictures in my room, jerseys things like that. I remember his 500th goal, coming across the blue line and blasting a slap shot home, far side, for the overtime winner, and a hat trick. It was a great memory.”

Sundin served as Maple Leafs captain from 1997 to 2008, making him the longest-serving captain in franchise history. He finished his career as the club's all-time leader in goals (420) and points (987).

