Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Zibanejad played 22:18 minutes and recorded two shots on goal but failed to score for Rangers. He had entered the game coming off of two multipoint nights.

The Penguins played without superstar Sidney Crosby but still managed to score three second-period goals to win. Mika Zibanejad spoke postgame about the team’s slow start.

"First [period] is okay, not much more than that, but I think it's just in general, our first two periods are not very good, and we dig ourselves a bit of a hole and then we have to try to climb out of it again in the third," Zibanejad said. "And we're able to do that today, so just can't rely on the third period winning us games."

Trending

Vincent Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 8:31 of the first period after an Erik Karlsson turnover. But, Blake Lizotte tied it 1-1 at 2:25 of the second with a shot from the right circle.

Adam Fox then put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 3:39 with a wrist shot before Rickard Rakell tied it again at 9:07, finishing a pass from Bryan Rust. Philip Tomasino scored the game-winner on a power play at 11:59. The Rangers had two late power plays but did not score. They also had nearly two minutes at 6-on-4.

When asked about the team’s mindset for the next game, Zibanejad kept it simple:

“Yeah, two points. Be pissed off tonight and just get ready to go to Columbus and win.”

The Rangers had won their previous two games, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 and Boston Bruins 3-2. They will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (26-21-8) on Saturday. The Rangers need five more points for a playoff spot.

Mika Zibanejad has been playing wing since J.T. Miller's arrival

Drafted No. 6 overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2011, Zibanejad is in his 14th NHL season and ninth with the Rangers. He has 10 goals and 25 assists in 53 games this season. His minus-24 rating reflects the Rangers’ struggles, which saw few trades including, their captain Jacob Trouba to the Ducks.

His best season was 2022-23 when he had 91 points. Despite a dip in production, he has 27 points in wins with a rating of 11. The Swede has scored six points in the games prior to the Penguins loss.

Since J.T. Miller joined from Vancouver Canucks, Zibanejad has played on the wing. He is signed to an eight-year, $68 million contract until 2030.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback