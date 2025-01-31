Mika Zibanejad exudes suave while donning velvet suit outfit alongside wife Irma as couple turn heads at Rangers' annual Casino Night

New York Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad attended the Rangers annual Casino Night event accompanied by his wife, Irma Helin, on Thursday. Following the event, Helin shared a couple of stories from their special evening on her Instagram stories.

The Rangers’ Casino Night, presented by Caesars Sportsbook, is an annual formal fundraising event hosted by the NY franchise. This year’s edition took place at Cipriani Wall Street.

Mika and his wife, Irma, dressed up for the special event. Helin posted a couple of polaroids taken during the evening, where the couple can be seen sporting their gala attire.

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

Zibanejad donned a maroon velvet suit jacket paired with a black bow tie, while Irma dressed in an elegant black outfit. She also shared a collage of mirror selfies of the couple, possibly taken at their home prior to the event.

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

The event ran from 6 to 10 PM and featured a casino-style set up where the Rangers players engaged in various festivities. The charity event primarily benefits the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Mika Zibanejad’s daughter Ella’s reaction to watching dad on jumbotron goes viral

Earlier this month, Mika Zibanejad’s wife shared an adorable video of their one-year-old daughter, Ella, reacting to seeing her father on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron. The clip, originally posted on Irma’s Instagram stories, has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ella can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap before spotting Zibanejad on the giant screen, prompting her to point with excitement and bounce with joy. Irma credited her mother for capturing the moment, calling it one of her favorite memories.

“One of my favourite moments that my mom captured when she was here,” Irma Helin wrote.

“Ella-Bella-bus. Vad gör du med mig, alt,” she added. (“What are you doing to me, everything,” as translated from Swedish)

Zibanejad and Helin welcomed Ella in Sep. 2023, announcing her birth with a special Instagram post. On Swedish Father’s Day, Helin posted a tribute to Zibanejad, calling him the "best of all" and expressing her love and admiration for his role as a father. She also shared a series of photos and videos of Mika spending time with Ella on the special occasion.

Helin is a former professional soccer player who played for Piteå IF and Djurgårdens IF Fotboll in Sweden’s top women’s league, and even earned a cap for the Swedish national team in 2016. After retiring in 2020, she took up a role as a soccer pundit for Swedish Discovery Sport. She and Zibanejad have been together for over a decade and married on Aug. 28, 2021.

