Mikhail Sergachev bids emotional goodbye to Tampa Bay Lightning after trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, ending his seven-season stint with the Bolts. In return, the Lightning received Janis Moser, Conor Geekie, one 2025 second round pick and a 2024 seventh round pick (#199).

Following the trade, Sergachev penned an emotional farewell message to the franchise and its fans on Instagram account. He thanked the Lightning organization for the experiences they shared including their Stanley Cup runs.

“I’m grateful to @tblightning for everything we’ve had together, all the ups and downs, from losing 4:0 in the first round to winning 2 Stanley cups! Thanks to the organization for providing me with everything I needed to perform my best!” Sergachev wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Sergachev appreciated the support provided by the team that enabled him to perform at his best, including the coaching and medical staff. He also expressed his love for the players he played alongside, calling them special. He wrote:

“Thanks to the coaches, I’ve learned a lot from you. Thanks to the medical staff , I love you guys❤️ and huge thanks to the players that I played with, you truly made it special! I was proud to call myself a bolt and I gave my absolute everything to this team! Tampa will always be a home to me and my family!”

“And thank you to the fans and city of Tampa! I’ve felt love and support from you and it made me better! Everything comes to an end, but we’re forever champs and I love you Tampa!”

Sergachev concluded by saying that while his time in Tampa has ended, the memories and their status as champions will last forever.

Fans emotional over Mikhail Sergachev’s goodbye message

Bolts faithful reacted to Mikhail Sergachev’s farewell message on social media. Many fans were heartbroken and expressed that they would miss the player.

Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Had calmed down and now I'm sobbing again.”

Expand Tweet

“Oof. It felt like the team would be together forever. Watching all the guys we loved going different directions is painful!” wrote one fan.

“This one has hurt me as much as Yanni hurt me two of my favs,” commented another user.

Fans appreciated Sergachev’s heartfelt post and wished their favorite player good luck. Some even felt that he deserved to stay with the Lightning.

“He's all class, deserved better,” wrote one fan.

“I love this guy,” commented another fan.

Now Mikhail Sergachev will find a new harbor in Utah HC as they regroup to play their first season as a Salt Lake City team since the franchise relocated from Utah.