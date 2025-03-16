Mikko Rantanen makes feelings crystal clear about his future with Avalanche before trade

Mikko Rantanen made his feelings clear about his future with the Colorado Avalanche before being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Rantanen is set to face his former team, the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Colorado.

Rantanen was traded from the Avalanche to the Hurricanes in a big deal on Jan. 24, marking his 10th season with Colorado. In Saturday’s press conference at a downtown hotel, Rantanen said:

"6 weeks before the deadline, we were still negotiating at that point and I felt at that time I needed to go talk to front office, which I did, face to face. I told them I'll be flexible and I want to play here for a long time. Then a couple days later they traded me." (starts: 1:06)

After playing just 13 games with Carolina, he was dealt to the Stars at the trade deadline on March 7. He signed an eight-year, $96 million extension with Dallas carrying an AAV of $12 million.

Rantanen also wanted to correct the narrative around his departure:

"I heard about something that this was a family decision. That was not true at all. It was a hockey decision at the end of the day, my hockey career. Family will come wherever I want to go. So I want to correct that one too. It was a hockey decision and nothing else."

Facing his former Colorado teammates and fans for the first time on Sunday, Rantanen will hope that the reception will be positive.

Mikko Rantanen talks about playing in Dallas

Mikko Rantanen has quickly made an impact since being traded to the Dallas Stars, tallying three points (two goals, one assist) while playing on Dallas' top line.

He explained that he wanted to help Carolina get the best possible return for him, so he provided a list of teams he’d be open to joining, including Dallas.

"I wouldn't be a rental or possibly a free agent, so they could get something back from me,” Rantanen said.

“We're a good team. So that was one reason why Dallas was on my list at the end of the day, and I'm very happy to be here now. It's a good team, and they've been good. Successful the last couple years, and they have a good, young core, great coach.”

Mikko Rantanen has 44 assists and 73 points in 65 games this season.

