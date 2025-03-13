NHL insider claims Toronto Maple Leafs were Mikko Rantanen's potential Plan B trade destination had blockbuster Dallas Stars move failed

NHL insider Darren Dreger recently claimed that the Toronto Maple Leafs were Mikko Rantanen's potential Plan B trade destination had his blockbuster deal to the Dallas Stars fallen through.

Rantanen was originally traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes in January as part of a major multi-player trade. However, before the NHL trade deadline on March 7th, Rantanen was moved again - this time to the Dallas Stars.

Rantanen has signed an eight-year, $96 million contract extension with the Stars, beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Speaking on the TSN OverDrive podcast, Dreger revealed that Toronto was a backup plan if trade talks between Dallas and Carolina broke down.

As Dreger stated:

"It was, well, yeah. My sense is that Toronto was Plan B if Dallas didn’t work out. Toronto was Plan B. Now, Marner was not going out the other side. Nylander wasn’t going out the other side.

"It probably would have been a collection of other items. Obviously, the prospects have been speculated on." (Starts from 9:18)

Dreger chose not to dive into the details of the Leafs' trade offer since the deal had already been completed with Dallas.

However, according to analyst Nick Kypreos on the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast on Friday, the Leafs were willing to trade prospects Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan, and two first-round picks for Rantanen. They were also prepared to offer him an eight-year contract worth between $105 and $110 million.

Dreger also noted that Rantanen probably would have required a contract extension from any new team he was traded to.

Mikko Rantanen "happy" to be on Dallas Stars

Mikko Rantanen played just 13 games with Carolina after being traded from Colorado, managing two goals and four assists. Now with Dallas, he’s already off to a strong start with three points and an assist in two games.

Rantanen has expressed his contentment with being traded to the Dallas Stars.

"I'm happy to be here, it's been a crazy time for sure," Mikko Rantanen said (per NHL.com). "Colorado was always where I wanted to stay long-term, but I understand it’s a business and they made a decision they felt was best....

"Now I'm thrilled to be in Dallas, locked in for eight years with a great team and coaches. I'm thankful the Stars have put their trust in me."

Mikko Rantanen made it clear he approached the Hurricanes trade with an open mind. But ultimately, he said the Stars' style of play fits his game really well. Overall, he has 29 goals and 73 points in 64 games this season.

