  Mikko Rantanen's fiancée Susanna shares a glimpse of her 'Scandi summer' ahead of NHL season [In Pictures]

Mikko Rantanen’s fiancée Susanna shares a glimpse of her ‘Scandi summer’ ahead of NHL season [In Pictures]

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:52 GMT
Mikko Rantanen fiancée, Susanna, posted her summer images on Sunday (Image Credit: IG@susanna.ranta, @cradnec)
Mikko Rantanen fiancée, Susanna, posted her summer images on Sunday (Image Credit: IG@susanna.ranta, @cradnec)

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen will start the NHL season 2025-26 in less than three weeks. Rantanen is 28 years old and one of the league’s top forwards. He will get to play his first full season with the Stars, who have extended him for eight years with $12 million annual salary on average.

Rantanen's fiancée, Susanna, posted on Instagram on Sunday. She shared several photos with the caption,

“Scandi summer🍒.”

One picture was a selfie in a golden dress. Her golden hair was open in the photo. She also shared a sunset view of the sky from her window. Another picture came from a car window during a drive, showing a field full of flowers. She also added photos of dark red berries and herself having tea during sunset.

Earlier this month, Mikko Rantanen's fiancée shared pictures of "slow Sunday." She mentioned watching Materialists, a 2025 romantic comedy. The post gave followers a small look into her weekend.

The update came days after the couple shared big news. Rantanen proposed to Susanna in the second week of September.

Susanna is from Finland and has studied economics at the University of Vaasa. They have been together since 2020, and their social media shows many moments from travels and hockey events.

Mikko Rantanen talked about his long-term contract with Stars

Mikko Rantanen is one of the most talented and hardworking players on the Dallas Stars team. It's evident from his playoff play earlier this year, when he scored two consecutive hat tricks against the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

Now, with the 2025-26 season approaching, Rantanen said his long-term contract gives him stability and confidence.

"When you sign here for eight years, it helps," Rantanen said, via NHL.com "... Then, you start to feel the relief. It’s just natural. I’m not trying to overthink it. I’m just trying to do the same things I did at the previous teams and be myself. For the mental side of the sport, it’s easier when you know where you’re going to go or where you’re going to be,"

Mikko Rantanen had a long 2024-25 season. He played for the Avalanche, Hurricanes and the Stars. Across 82 games, he scored 32 goals and 56 assists. In the playoffs, he added nine goals and 13 assists in 18 games. Dallas lost in the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
