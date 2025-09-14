Mikko Rantanen’s fiancée Susanna spends "slow Sunday" with Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans starer "Materialists"

Mikko Rantanen’s fiancée, Susanna, spent her weekend quietly. She shared on Instagram that she had a “slow Sunday” watching "Materialists," a 2025 romantic comedy-drama by Celine Song.

The film stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, and follows a love triangle in New York City. With the short caption, she gave followers a small look into her day.

via Instagram/@susanna.ranta

Her post came after an important moment, as Rantanen proposed with a kiss on Wednesday. He shared a photo on Instagram with “💍❤️,” and Susanna also posted, writing, “Love you forever and ever.”

Meanhwhile, Rantanen had a busy 2024-25 season. He played for three teams, starting with Colorado Avalanche, moving to the Carolina Hurricanes and finishing with the Dallas Stars. The forward scored 32 goals and added 56 assists for 88 points in 82 games. His best months were in November and December, when he earned nearly 40 points.

Rantanen continued to perform well with Dallas in the playoffs, recording nine goals and 13 assists in 18 games. His important moments included a four-point hat-trick goal game against Colorado, and another hat trick in the first game against Winnipeg.

However, the Stars lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference final.

Mikko Rantanen's fiancée, Susanna, played a role in his move to Dallas

Mikko Rantanen’s fiancée, Susanna, enjoyed time in Cannes, France, in July. She posted photos from her hotel and dining experiences, including the Carlton Cannes and well-known Riviera restaurants. Susanna's updates gave followers a glimpse of her relaxed summer getaway.

She has stood by Rantanen during big moments in his career. Susanna celebrated with him after the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup win and has been present at several of his games. Rantanen has often mentioned how her advice helps guide his choices.

He explained his move to Dallas in March.

“Obviously, it’s a really good team in Carolina, the last couple of years they’ve been close to the Stanley Cup," Rantanen said, via NHL.com."But I think the fit in Dallas and I’ve been thinking a lot about it with myself and my camp and (my girlfriend) Susanna and everything. Just the fit I feel like everywhere, I think that was what the decision was."

Susanna's support played a role in Rantanen's decision to join the Stars after his time in Carolina.

