Mikko Rantanen senses urgency to build chemistry with Dallas Stars following recent trade from Carolina Hurricanes

The Dallas Stars pulled off one of the bigger acquisitions in recent memory, bringing in superstar forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for several conditional draft picks along with forward Logan Stankhoven.

It brought an end to a brief and awkward tenure with the Hurricanes in which Rantanen's scoring numbers dropped considerably. He's not gotten off to the hottest of starts with the Stars either, having only scored twice with three assists in his first eight games with the team.

Mikko Rantanen understands the urgency to build chemistry with his new teammates, especially after agreeing to an eight-year extension.

Following a practice, Rantanen spoke about how he needs to put in extra work, with the playoffs on the horizon:

"Play the game like you always play but it's about building chemistry. That's probably the biggest thing, which is kind of come over time and work on it," Rantanen said. "I'm not worried. Try to get more build into the same page as a line I got a bit better, and try to talk a little bit more.

"Just try to build it. I think it's important to learn now that it is whatever, 12-13 games in the playoffs. So it's not like pre-season or like we have 10 million practices. So it's I think you got to do some extra work and try to learn tendencies and maybe I can do better job talking about you know certain place during the game and try to build that," he added.

Mikko Rantanen and the Stars will play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in Northern Alberta.

Mikko Rantanen agreed to sign an eight-year extension shortly after being acquired by the Stars

After the Stars acquired Mikko Rantanen, they made sure that he wouldn't go to free agency this summer by signing him to an eight-year contract extension with a $12 million cap hit per year.

“The chance to acquire and extend one of the best forwards in the NHL is an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said after the contract was signed. “He demonstrates exceptional skill and vision on the ice and his size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), consistency and versatility make him one of the most complete players in the League.

“Mikko’s experience in the postseason is an invaluable asset to our team as we work toward the goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”

In addition to Mikko Rantanen, the Stars re-signed young forward Wyatt Johnston to a multi-year extension. Both players will be counted upon by Dallas to lead the way in the chase for the franchise's first Stanley Cup win since 1999.

