  Milan Lucic reacts to wife Brittany's message for people struggling with addiction - "You've been a big support in my recovery"

Milan Lucic reacts to wife Brittany's message for people struggling with addiction - "You've been a big support in my recovery"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 13, 2025 11:11 GMT
Milan Lucic reacts to wife Brittany
Milan Lucic reacts to wife Brittany's message for people struggling with addiction. (Image Source: Brittany Lucic/IG)

Milan Lucic reacted to his wife, Brittany's, heartfelt message about supporting those struggling with addiction. Lucic, who has been open about his own battle with addiction, entered the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program after an arrest on assault and battery charges in 2023. He is currently continuing his rehabilitation.

Brittany recently posted an Instagram reel discussing addiction and the importance of overcoming it through a support group like Al-Anon, which she founded. She captioned the post:

"When someone avoids the work of healing, they move from one issue to the next, from one person to another, without ever stopping to reflect. There's no accountability, no willingness to see the part they played in the breakdowns they now feel victimized by."
"The hard work isn't running from pain. The hard work is healing. It's holding yourself accountable. It's showing up each day determined to be a better version of yourself than you were yesterday."
Lucic reposted her message, expressing gratitude for her role in his recovery, while also appreciating her work in helping others.

"Proud of you @brittanylucic. You've been a big support in my recovery and journey. Excited to see you helping others," he wrote.
Milan Lucic's future remains uncertain

Following his arrest in November 2023 for an alleged domestic violence incident, the veteran was placed on indefinite leave by the Boston Bruins and entered the NHL/NHLPA program for substance abuse issues.

His future in the NHL remains uncertain, and according to multiple sources, Milan Lucic is looking to return to the NHL, with rumors of a possible professional tryout contract (PTO). The 37-year-old was drafted 50th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2006 NHL draft.

He accumulated two points in four games during his last season with the Bruins in 2023-24. Lucic has also played for the LA Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. He has collected 586 points through 233 goals and 353 assists in 1,177 career games.

