Milan Lucic's wife Brittany pens heartfelt note reflecting on his journey to sobriety on Father's Day

On Sunday, former NHLer Milan Lucic’s wife, Brittany, posted a heartfelt message for her husband on her Instagram stories in honor of Father’s Day. Alongside her message, she shared a series of family vacation photos.

In her message, Brittany reflected on Milan’s journey with sobriety and shared how it has allowed him to be more present for their children. She mentioned that the kids are lucky to call him Dad and praised the strength, growth and wisdom he has shown.

“The greatest gift you have given our children is the gift of your sobriety -the ability to experience life through a cleaner, more grounded perspective. You have always been present for them, and now, even more so,” she wrote.

“They are truly fortunate to call you ‘Dad’ and to learn from the thoughtful tools and wisdom you’ve gained along your journey. I am deeply proud of the strength, dedication, and growth you’ve shown as you continue becoming the best version of yourself - for their sake, and for the family we’ve built together.”

She ended the message by wishing him on the special occasion.

“Happy Father’s Day @milan.lucic.17”

The Father’s Day story was only reposted from Brittany Lucic’s public Instagram account and originally uploaded from another seemingly private account of hers.

via Instagram /@brittanylucic

Milan Lucic and Brittany Carnegie got married in July 2012. The couple has three children, daughters Valentina and Nikolina, and a son, Milan Jr.

Back in November 2023, Milan Lucic was arrested in Boston and charged with assault and battery on a family member after his wife, Brittany, reported he was intoxicated and became physically aggressive during an argument.

He pleaded not guilty afterward and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. In February 2024, the charge was dropped after Brittany declined to testify by invoking marital privilege.

Milan Lucic and family attended Oilers playoff game

Earlier last month, Milan Lucic and his family attended Game 2 of the second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

Lucic’s daughter, Valentina, even held up a placard cheering on Oilers star Leon Draisaitl. The sign read, “Go Leon Puck.” His wife, Brittany Lucic, shared the moment on her Instagram with a story that included a zoomed-in overlay of their children by the glass before puck drop.

via INstagram/@brittanylucic

Milan also shared a wide-angle view of the game from the stands on Instagram.

Earlier that week, Lucic and Brittany had attended a Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels game at Angel Stadium in Los Angeles. The couple watched the game from box seats and posted Instagram stories from the day.

