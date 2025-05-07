Milan Lucic and wife Brittany enjoy box seats for Blue Jays-Angels game in LA

On Tuesday, Milan Lucic and his wife Brittany attended the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels game at Angel Stadium in Los Angeles. The couple watched from premium box seats with a clear view of the field.

Milan shared a clip from their game day experience showing the field during play. In the caption, he wrote:

“Let’s go @bluejays”, adding the team’s logo.

via Instagram/@milan.lucic.17

Brittany posted a video from the game on her own Instagram stories as well, capturing the field and scoreboard with the word “TEAM!” displayed. She also included a Blue Jays sticker and tagged the location as Angel Stadium.

via Instagram/@brittanylucic

Milan Lucic is currently an unrestricted free agent. His most recent NHL stint was with the Boston Bruins during the 2023–24 season after signing a one-year $1.5 million contract in July 2023.

However, in November 2023, Lucic was arrested in connection with a domestic incident . Although the charges were dropped in February 2024 due to lack of evidence, he did not return to the team for the remainder of the season.

Milan Lucic pens emotional message on father’s 10th death anniversary

Earlier last month, Milan Lucic shared a personal message on Instagram marking 10 years since the death of his father Dobro Lucic, who had died by suicide in April 2015 in Vancouver.

Lucic posted a photo of his father holding the Stanley Cup and another of himself standing beside his father's grave, wearing a hoodie that read "Check on Your Teammates."

In his message, Lucic wrote about the ongoing pain he has felt since losing his father. He shared that the grief and sorrow have remained a part of his daily life and said he still misses his father’s presence and advice.

“I wish I could have reached you in that moment, told you how deeply you were loved, how needed you were, how your life mattered so much. I’ve wrestled with guilt, anger, confusion, but most of all, I’ve missed you. I’ve missed the advice you’d give, the way you’d laugh, the way you made everything feel okay,” he wrote.

Lucic ended the message by encouraging others to check in on loved ones. He used hashtags to promote mental health awareness and reminded people they’re not alone.

Dobro Lucic died two months before Milan was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Los Angeles Kings. At first, the family kept the cause of death private but later, Lucic confirmed in an interview that his father had died by suicide and called that summer the hardest of his life.

