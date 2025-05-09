Milan Lucic’s daughter Valentina cheers on Leon Draisaitl with 3-word message during Knights vs Oilers Game 2

Former NHLer Milan Lucic and his family were in attendance at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night during Game 2 of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers second round Stanley Cup playoffs. Lucic’s daughter Vlaentina cheered on her father’s former team with a special message on a playcard for Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.

Milan Luci’s wife Brittanny shared a story on her Instagram featuring the family’s gameday experience. She posted a click of the arena before the puck drop, including a circular zoomed-in overlay showing her kids at the glass.

Her daughter Valentina was holding a placard that read:

“Go Leon Puck”

via Instagram /@brittanylucic

Milan Lucic also shared a story on his Instagram featuring a wide-angle view of the game in progress from the stands. The camera swept across the T-Mobile Arena packed with fans.

via Instagram/@milan.lucic.17

Earlier this week, Lucic and his wife attended a Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angeles game at Angel Stadium in LA. The couple enjoyed box seats and shared stories from their gameday experience.

Milan Lucic pens emotional message for late father

Last month, Milan Lucic opened up on Instagram about the loss of his father Dobro Lucic, who died by suicide in April 2015. This year marked ten years since his passing and Lucic shared an emotional message along with photos, one of his father holding the Stanley Cup and another of himself visiting his father’s grave wearing a hoodie that read “Check on Your Teammates.”

Lucic wrote about the deep pain he still feels and how the grief has never really gone away. He mentioned that losing his father changed everything and that not a day goes by without thinking about him.

“I wish I could have reached you in that moment, told you how deeply you were loved, how needed you were, how your life mattered so much. I’ve wrestled with guilt, anger, confusion, but most of all, I’ve missed you. I’ve missed the advice you’d give, the way you’d laugh, the way you made everything feel okay,” Milan Lucic wrote.

“I honor you not just by remembering how you died, but by how you lived. You were kind, strong, funny, and deeply human. I see you in my reflection, in moments of strength, in the way I love others,” added.

Lucic and his family initially kept the cause of his father’s death private. It wasn’t until later that he publicly spoke about his father’s suicide and how hard it was to deal with. He said it was the most difficult summer of his life coming just before his trade from Boston to Los Angeles.

