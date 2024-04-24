Milan Lucic's wife Brittany Carnegie files for divorce, demands custody of their children: Reports

Milan Lucic's wife has ended her marriage with the Boston Bruins veteran forward, according to multiple sources.

The New York Post, citing a report from TMZ, states that the couple has called it quits on their marriage, five months after allegations of domestic violence surfaced.

Milan Lucic’s wife, Brittany submitted the divorce filing under “irreconcilable differences.”

The domestic abuse incident reportedly took place in November 2023. Lucic was arrested following the altercation, but charges were later dropped in February of this year.

Reportedly, Milan Lucic’s wife called 911 during an altercation the couple had. According to the Post, Lucic “put his hands on Brittany,” leading to charges of assault and battery on a family member.

The Bruins then placed Lucic on indefinite leave for the rest of this season. They also reiterated their support of Milan Lucic’s wife during legal proceedings.

"As an organization, it’s something we take extremely seriously," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told the Boston Globe as per the Post.

The Bruins, along with the NHL, have zero tolerance for domestic abuse allegations. In general, players are suspended indefinitely during investigations.

For instance, former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov was suspended in 2014 for domestic violence. Voynov left North America, then returned, but was denied reinstatement in 2019.

As for Lucic, it remains unclear whether he will ever play again in the NHL. It seems that Lucic’s days with the Boston Bruins are over. At 35, it seems doubtful that Lucic will get another chance to suit up for an NHL club.

Milan Lucic’s wife’s divorce filing details

Lucic and his wife got married in July 2012. The couple displayed a happy home life as shown on social media posts and have three children together. However, their family life took an unfortunate turn, leading to the couple’s separation.

According to court documents, Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany seeks custody of their children and spousal support from the NHL player. Milan Lucic’s wife also requested visitation rights under supervision for Lucic.

During court appearances earlier this year, Milan Lucic’s wife did not testify. Lucic's defense submitted evidence, including recordings of the 911 call, leading to the charges being dropped.

Sadly, it looks like the couple apparently could not work out their differences. The path forward for the Lucic family seems unclear at this point. Lucic remains on indefinite leave as he attempts to get his personal life in order, requesting respect for his privacy.

Lucic signed a one-year, one-million deal with the Bruins for this season. As summer approaches, he is poised to become an unrestricted free agent. If reinstated by the NHL, Lucic might find another chance with a team seeking a seasoned veteran presence.