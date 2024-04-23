Bruins' Jim Montgomery gives his honest opinion on Auston Matthews

In a recent statement, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery shared his candid thoughts on Auston Matthews, dubbing him "the most dangerous man on the ice."

“Most dangerous man on the ice … He’s the most dangerous man on the ice because he’s earned it," Jim Montgomery said

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, breaking their streak of futility against the Bruins has been a longstanding challenge, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But in their latest game, Auston Matthews stepped up, bringing hope and energy to his team.

He was all over the ice, making big plays on every Maple Leafs goal, including the one that won them Game 2.

Auston Matthews not only secured a crucial victory for the Maple Leafs, but he also ended a string of bad luck against the Bruins. From breaking their eight-game losing streak to scoring his first postseason goal, Matthews completely transformed the game for his side.

Even though Auston Matthews didn't kick off strong in Game 1, he bounced back fast, showing his toughness and drive. He didn't just score goals; he set up key plays that helped Max Domi and John Tavares find the net.

As the playoffs go on, everyone's going to be watching Matthews keep leading the way to that Stanley Cup win.

Auston Matthews is crucial as Maple Leafs cope William Nylander's absence in playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has been absent from the team's first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins due to undisclosed reasons.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe provided limited information regarding Nylander's status:

"Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he's a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say."

Nylander's absence raised concerns when he missed the team's last full practice before the series opener, with Keefe refraining from divulging any details per a directive from Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

Despite his initial absence, Nylander was seen on the ice with the team's reserve players, dubbed the "black aces," signifying his probable readiness. However, Nylander did not play in Game 2, which the Leafs won 3-2 to even the series at 1-1.

Nylander had an impressive regular season, playing in all 82 games and achieving career-high statistics with 40 goals, 58 assists, and a total of 98 points.

Despite his absence in the playoffs, Nylander remains a key player for the Maple Leafs, especially given his upcoming eight-year, $92 million extension set to begin on July 1st.

