"Miller is the problem", "Absolute dumpster fire": NHL fans react to Vancouver Canucks Prez's honest admission about J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson feud

Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford's honest admission about the feud between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson has sparked strong reactions from NHL fans. Rutherford acknowledged in an interview with The Globe and Mail that the rift between the two star centers appears unresolvable despite efforts from all sides.

"Everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved," he said. "But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again and so it certainly appears like there's not a good solution that would keep this group together."

On social media, the Vancouver Canucks fans did not hold back in voicing their opinions. One fan tweeted,

"Miller is the problem…hope he gets shipped soon."

Another fan wrote,

"Absolute dumpster fire, I hope Canuck fans are ready for the horrible return when one of these guys get moved if not both"

A couple of fans noted that the Canucks lack the leverage in any potential trade given the public nature of their situation.

"Regardless of who they choose to trade, the return is going to be horrible because of all the constant drama, other teams have the leverage in trade talks" one fan wrote.

"Why would the Canucks president admit this? It just makes their trade value lower" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a few more fans vented their frustration at the team's current predicament.

"These 2 are being huge babies, what a joke. Infuriating to be a Canucks fan." a user commented.

"This is honestly one of the most ridiculous things to happen in this league in a long time lmao" another user wrote.

The Vancouver Canucks hold a 22-17-10 record and are just one point behind the Calgary Flames, who occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Vancouver Canucks' Jim Rutherford's take on J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson situation

Jim Rutherford acknowledged that J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson drama has taken a toll on the entire team. Vancouver emerged first in the Pacific Division last season, but have struggled with consistency now.

“When you don’t have chemistry, it’s hard to be that consistent team because there’s too much going on in the room for everybody to concentrate on what they’re supposed to do,” Rutherford said.

While a trade involving Miller or Pettersson before the March 7 deadline could help resolve the rift, Rutherford admitted it would be difficult to get equal value in return. Vancouver would need a high-caliber center back, plus other assets to rebuild into a contender again.

“We’ll have to do the best we can in trades,” Rutherford stated. “Whatever assets you get in return; you may turn them into something else. And we have to work our way back into being a contending team.”

It remains to be seen how the Vancouver Canucks will handle the J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson situation.

