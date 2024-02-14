Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th February, 2024

The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on Sports Networks (regional restrictions may apply).
The contest can also be listened to on KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.
The Minnesota Wild have a 24-23-5 record after winning against the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in their last game. The Wild have won three straight games.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes have a 23-24-4 record and lost 5-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their last matchup. The Coyotes are coming off six consecutive losses.
Minnesota Wild projected lineups
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
- Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello
- Brandon Duhaime - Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau
- Connor Dewar - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri
Defensemen
- Jacob Middleton - Brock Faber
- Jonas Brodin - Zach Bogosian
- Jon Merrill - Dakota Mermis
Goalies
- Marc-Andre Fleury - Filip Gustavsson
Injuries
- Jared Spurgeon (hip/back)
- Sam Hentges (undisclosed)
- Pat Maroon: (back)
- Marcus Foligno (lower body)
Minnesota Wild starting goalie
Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for Wild. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 24
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 65
- Goals Per Game: 2.91
- Shots Against: 648
- Save Percentage: .900
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 55 seconds
Arizona Coyotes projected lineups
Forwards
- Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
- Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
- Logan Cooley - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther
- Alex Kerfoot - Adam Ruzicka - Jason Zucker
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
- Travis Dermott - Mathew Dumba
- Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring
Goalies
- Connor Ingram -Karel Vejmelka
Injuries
- Troy Stecher (lower body)
- Travis Boyd (pectoral)
Arizona Coyotes starting goalie
Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 34
- Wins: 17
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 86
- Goals Per Game: 2.76
- Shots Against: 975
- Save Percentage: .912
- Shutouts: 5
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 00 seconds