  • Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th February, 2024

Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 14th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 14, 2024 15:10 GMT
Minnesota Wild vs Arizona Coyotes

The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on Sports Networks (regional restrictions may apply).

The contest can also be listened to on KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.

The Minnesota Wild have a 24-23-5 record after winning against the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in their last game. The Wild have won three straight games.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes have a 23-24-4 record and lost 5-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their last matchup. The Coyotes are coming off six consecutive losses.

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Forwards

  • Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
  • Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello
  • Brandon Duhaime - Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau
  • Connor Dewar - Jake Lucchini - Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

  • Jacob Middleton - Brock Faber
  • Jonas Brodin - Zach Bogosian
  • Jon Merrill - Dakota Mermis

Goalies

  • Marc-Andre Fleury - Filip Gustavsson

Injuries

  • Jared Spurgeon (hip/back)
  • Sam Hentges (undisclosed)
  • Pat Maroon: (back)
  • Marcus Foligno (lower body)

Minnesota Wild starting goalie

Minnesota Wild - Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for Wild. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 24
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 65
  • Goals Per Game: 2.91
  • Shots Against: 648
  • Save Percentage: .900
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 55 seconds

Arizona Coyotes projected lineups

Forwards

  • Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
  • Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
  • Logan Cooley - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther
  • Alex Kerfoot - Adam Ruzicka - Jason Zucker

Defensemen

  • J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
  • Travis Dermott - Mathew Dumba
  • Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring

Goalies

  • Connor Ingram -Karel Vejmelka

Injuries

  • Troy Stecher (lower body)
  • Travis Boyd (pectoral)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Arizona Coyotes - Connor Ingram

Connor Ingram is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 34
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 86
  • Goals Per Game: 2.76
  • Shots Against: 975
  • Save Percentage: .912
  • Shutouts: 5
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 00 seconds

