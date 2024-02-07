Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Networks (regional restrictions may apply).

The contest can also be listened to on KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 and WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports.

The Minnesota Wild are 21-23-5 after losing to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their last outing. The Wild have won three of their previous five games.

Meanwhile, The Chicago Blackhawks have a 22-22-5 record and lost 1-0 to the Calgary Flames in their last matchup. The Blackhawks are coming off four consecutive losses.

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime - Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau

Pat Maroon - Jake Lucchini - Adam Beckman

Defensemen

Jacob Middleton - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Zach Bogosian

Dakota Mermis - Jon Merrill

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson - Marc-Andre Fleury

Injuries

Jared Spurgeon (hip/back)

Sam Hentges (undisclosed)

Marcus Foligno (illness)

Pat Maroon (upper body)

Connor Dewar (lower body)

Vinni Lettieri (lower body)

Minnesota Wild starting goalie

Minnesota Wild - Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for Minnesota. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 29

Wins: 13

Losses: 13

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 88

Goals Per Game: 2.28

Shots Against: 845

Save Percentage: .896

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 34 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups

Forwards

Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel - MacKenzie Entwistle - Tyler Johnson

Boris Katchouk - Zach Sanford - Ryan Donato

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi - Isaak Phillips

Goalies

Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom

Injuries

Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)

Taylor Hall (knee)

Tyler Johnson (foot)

Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Connor Bedard (jaw)

Connor Murphy (lower body)

Nikita Zaitsev (knee)

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Chicago Blackhawks - Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for Chicago. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 34

Wins: 12

Losses: 19

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 93

Goals Per Game: 2.92

Shots Against: 1034

Save Percentage: .910

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 13 seconds