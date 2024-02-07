Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th February, 2024

The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center Arena on Wednesday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Networks (regional restrictions may apply).
The contest can also be listened to on KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 and WGN - Radio 720 AM Chicago's News and Talk and Sports.
The Minnesota Wild are 21-23-5 after losing to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in their last outing. The Wild have won three of their previous five games.
Meanwhile, The Chicago Blackhawks have a 22-22-5 record and lost 1-0 to the Calgary Flames in their last matchup. The Blackhawks are coming off four consecutive losses.
Minnesota Wild projected lineups
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello
- Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
- Brandon Duhaime - Ryan Hartman - Frederick Gaudreau
- Pat Maroon - Jake Lucchini - Adam Beckman
Defensemen
- Jacob Middleton - Brock Faber
- Jonas Brodin - Zach Bogosian
- Dakota Mermis - Jon Merrill
Goalies
- Filip Gustavsson - Marc-Andre Fleury
Injuries
- Jared Spurgeon (hip/back)
- Sam Hentges (undisclosed)
- Marcus Foligno (illness)
- Pat Maroon (upper body)
- Connor Dewar (lower body)
- Vinni Lettieri (lower body)
Minnesota Wild starting goalie
Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for Minnesota. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 29
- Wins: 13
- Losses: 13
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 88
- Goals Per Game: 2.28
- Shots Against: 845
- Save Percentage: .896
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 34 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups
Forwards
- Nick Foligno - Philipp Kurashev - Taylor Raddysh
- Colin Blackwell - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
- Lukas Reichel - MacKenzie Entwistle - Tyler Johnson
- Boris Katchouk - Zach Sanford - Ryan Donato
Defensemen
- Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
- Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
- Jarred Tinordi - Isaak Phillips
Goalies
- Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom
Injuries
- Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)
- Taylor Hall (knee)
- Tyler Johnson (foot)
- Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
- Connor Bedard (jaw)
- Connor Murphy (lower body)
- Nikita Zaitsev (knee)
Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie
Petr Mrazek is expected to start for Chicago. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 34
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 19
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 93
- Goals Per Game: 2.92
- Shots Against: 1034
- Save Percentage: .910
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 13 seconds