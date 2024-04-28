Mitch Marner addresses heated argument on bench with Auston Matthews and other Leafs teammates

The Toronto Maple Leafs had yet another dismal outing against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, losing 3-1. To make things worse, Leafs players were spotted arguing on the bench. Mitch Marner addressed the situation after the game.

Marner said that the argument was nothing personal and that they just wanted to ensure everyone understood the plays on the ice and were on the same page.

“We're grown men, we're talking about plays out there that we just wanna make sure we're all 100% on and know what we're doing," Marner said. "Just a little bit off page there and we're not yelling at each other because we hate each other, we just want to all be on the same page and help each other out to try to get the best offensive chance and didn't work out that one opportunity.”

He noted that they were trying to work as a unit and create the best offensive chances for the team.

“But I mean, Willy and I, Auston, we talked about it after, we're just trying to make a play and fortunately enough, it didn't happen on that one," he added.

The Leafs trail 3-1 and will have to be ‘on the same page’ on Tuesday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Mitch Marner threw his gloves on the floor during Leafs bench argument

The Leafs core of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner were captured engaging in a heated argument on the bench.

At one point, Marner threw his gloves on the floor in frustration. The clip has since been making rounds on the internet.

Marner was not the only one who clarified things in the post-game presser. William Nylander also came clean on the argument and voiced his faith in his teammates while speaking to the media on Saturday.

"We expect a lot from each other and we love each other," Nylander said.

Even coach Sheldon Keefe expressed his trust in his players and denied any brewing frustration among them. Despite the loss and the sideline drama, Keefe remains confident in his players' abilities. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can turn things around in Game 5 in TD Garden.