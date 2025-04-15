Mitch Marner, Brady Tkachuk, and Darnell Nurse headline King Clancy Trophy nominees 

Mitch Marner, Brady Tkachuk and Darnell Nurse have been nominated for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to a player who shows leadership and supports his community. All 32 NHL teams picked one player as a nominee. In particular, the trio - Marner, Tkachuk and Nurse - are recognized for their charity efforts.

Marner - who plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs - started the Marner Assist Fund. Tkachuk - the Ottawa Senators captain - works with the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa and runs Tkachuk’s Captains program, which helps local kids.

Meanwhile, Nurse - from the Edmonton Oilers - has been focused on education and youth support and created the Excellence Scholarship for graduating high school students. The program gives $40,000 every year to two students, helping them with their college expenses.

A selection committee will choose the King Clancy trophy winner. This group — including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and past winners — will review each player’s leadership and community efforts. The winner will receive $25,000 for a charity of their choice and their team will receive up to $20,000. This money will support events related to the player’s cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy announcement will be made during the NHL Awards.

Who are the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees?

Here is the complete list of names belonging to the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees

Alex Kerfoot (F): Utah Hockey Club

Adam Lowry (C): Winnipeg Jets

Aleksander Barkov (C): Florida Panthers

Alex Tuch (F): Buffalo Sabres

Adam Fox (D): New York Rangers

Brady Tkachuk (W): Ottawa Senators

Charlie McAvoy (D): Boston Bruins

Connor Murphy (D): Chicago Blackhawks

Colton Parayko (D): St. Louis Blues

Darnell Nurse (D): Edmonton Oilers

Devon Toews (D): Colorado Avalanche

Frederick Gaudreau (F): Minnesota Wild

Garnet Hathaway (F): Philadelphia Flyers

Jeff Petry (D): Detroit Red Wings

Jonathan Huberdeau (F): Calgary Flames

Jordan Staal (C): Carolina Hurricanes

Jack Hughes (F): New Jersey Devils

Jaden Schwartz (F): Seattle Kraken

Jack Eichel (F): Vegas Golden Knights

Kevin Hayes (F): Pittsburgh Penguins

Kevin Fiala (F): Los Angeles Kings

Mitch Marner (F): Toronto Maple Leafs

Matt Duchene (F): Dallas Stars

Matt Martin (F): New York Islanders

Mario Ferraro (D): San Jose Sharks

Nick Suzuki (F): Montreal Canadiens

Quinn Hughes (D): Vancouver Canucks

Ryan O'Reilly (F): Nashville Predators

Radko Gudas (D): Anaheim Ducks

Tom Wilson (F): Washington Capitals

Victor Hedman (D): Tampa Bay Lightning

Zach Werenski (D): Columbus Blue Jackets

So, any one of the players can win the King Clancy trophy.

