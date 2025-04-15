Mitch Marner, Brady Tkachuk, and Darnell Nurse headline King Clancy Trophy nominees 

Mitch Marner, Brady Tkachuk and Darnell Nurse have been nominated for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to a player who shows leadership and supports his community. All 32 NHL teams picked one player as a nominee. In particular, the trio - Marner, Tkachuk and Nurse - are recognized for their charity efforts.
Marner - who plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs - started the Marner Assist Fund. Tkachuk - the Ottawa Senators captain - works with the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa and runs Tkachuk’s Captains program, which helps local kids.
Meanwhile, Nurse - from the Edmonton Oilers - has been focused on education and youth support and created the Excellence Scholarship for graduating high school students. The program gives $40,000 every year to two students, helping them with their college expenses.
A selection committee will choose the King Clancy trophy winner. This group — including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and past winners — will review each player’s leadership and community efforts. The winner will receive $25,000 for a charity of their choice and their team will receive up to $20,000. This money will support events related to the player’s cause.
The King Clancy Memorial Trophy announcement will be made during the NHL Awards.
Who are the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees?
Here is the complete list of names belonging to the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees
Alex Kerfoot (F): Utah Hockey Club
Adam Lowry (C): Winnipeg Jets
Aleksander Barkov (C): Florida Panthers
Alex Tuch (F): Buffalo Sabres
Adam Fox (D): New York Rangers
Brady Tkachuk (W): Ottawa Senators
Charlie McAvoy (D): Boston Bruins
Connor Murphy (D): Chicago Blackhawks
Colton Parayko (D): St. Louis Blues
Darnell Nurse (D): Edmonton Oilers
Devon Toews (D): Colorado Avalanche
Frederick Gaudreau (F): Minnesota Wild
Garnet Hathaway (F): Philadelphia Flyers
Jeff Petry (D): Detroit Red Wings
Jonathan Huberdeau (F): Calgary Flames
Jordan Staal (C): Carolina Hurricanes
Jack Hughes (F): New Jersey Devils
Jaden Schwartz (F): Seattle Kraken
Jack Eichel (F): Vegas Golden Knights
Kevin Hayes (F): Pittsburgh Penguins
Kevin Fiala (F): Los Angeles Kings
Mitch Marner (F): Toronto Maple Leafs
Matt Duchene (F): Dallas Stars
Matt Martin (F): New York Islanders
Mario Ferraro (D): San Jose Sharks
Nick Suzuki (F): Montreal Canadiens
Quinn Hughes (D): Vancouver Canucks
Ryan O'Reilly (F): Nashville Predators
Radko Gudas (D): Anaheim Ducks
Tom Wilson (F): Washington Capitals
Victor Hedman (D): Tampa Bay Lightning
Zach Werenski (D): Columbus Blue Jackets
So, any one of the players can win the King Clancy trophy.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama