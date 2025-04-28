Mitch Marner brushes off any concern around Auston Matthews as Leafs captain misses practice

Auston Matthews missed Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Monday and this news came as a concern for the fans because he has played well in the playoffs. Matthews has scored one goal and added four assists in four games. But the team has said that it was just a rest day for him.

Ad

Mitch Marner, who is leading the Leafs' offense in the postseason with seven points, spoke about Matthews missing practice and showed no worry.

"No, no, he’s in great spirits & he’s feeling good," Marner said, via insider Mark Masters. "Yeah, I mean, some days you just need an extra little bit of rest."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Earlier this season, Auston Matthews missed 15 games due to an upper-body injury. He first missed nine games and then his injury re-aggravated, and he missed another six. He even had to visit an expert doctor in Germany. And since then, there's been a cloud around Matthews' health.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, apart from the above-mentioned duration, he has not missed regular-season games. Additionally, he has played in all four playoff games. Also, there is no sign that he will miss Game 5 against Ottawa.

Coach Craig Berube also said there is nothing to worry about. Berube pointed out that Auston Matthews played a lot of minutes (26:23) in the last game.

“I look at the minutes," Berube said, via Toronto Sun. "Played a lot of minutes last game. I have conversations with guys about it. They feel like they need a little more rest, I think it’s a good thing."

Ad

Auston Matthews' presence has helped the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews has been playing on the top line with Marner and Matthew Knies. The line has been strong both at even strength and on the power play. They have scored four goals together at 5-on-5 without giving up any. Their strong play is one reason the Leafs are leading the series 3-1.

Additionally, when Matthews is on the ice, Toronto has outscored Ottawa 5-0 at even strength. In all situations, the Maple Leafs have a 10-1 advantage with him on the ice. Matthews’ impact has been very clear, and his strong two-way play has helped Toronto take control of the series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

David Kampf filled in for Auston Matthews during Monday’s practice, but he will play on his usual line in the next game. Also, the Toronto Maple Leafs have an opportunity to finish the series at home in Game 5 for the first time since 2004.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama