NHL analyst downplays Matthew Knies' impact on Maple Leafs-Sens playoff series

NHL insider Darren Dreger spoke about Matthew Knies' impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs' performance in the first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators. Knies plays left wing on the Maple Leafs’ top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Speaking on Monday's episode of the 1st UP podcast, Dreger said Knies is playing well but is not a proven playoff performer yet. He said there is nothing wrong with Knies’ game, but he wants to see more growth.

"I'm not prepared to call him a pure playoff performer yet," Dreger said. [4:28] "You guys have tattoos. I don't. I have to be impartial throughout this process. I mean, there's nothing that I dislike about the game of Matthew Knies, everything that he brings.

"I guess the only reason I hesitate in, you know, backing the money truck up to his front door, is simply because I'd like to see him drive a line, and maybe he will one day. In fact, I'm sure he will, obviously. Heck of a hockey player."

Knies has scored three goals in four playoff games this season. In Game 4 against Ottawa, he chipped the puck past two defenders and beat goalie Linus Ullmark. Knies also has six shots and seven hits in four playoff games.

Dreger believes Knies is still developing and learning. He explained that Knies benefits from playing with two-star players every shift. He said if other young players had that chance, they would also produce points.

"He (Knies) is today's version of what a power forward is, or what he will be. He's still developing," Knies said.

"The one thing that I would say, though ... this isn't a criticism, it's his reality. You pulled out five players, same age, same level of experience, maybe not same size, because he's a beast of a human being, but same sort of offensive capabilities. And you put them on that power play, you put them on a line every night, every shift with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. What do you think that point line would look like?"

But, still, Dreger thinks Knies will eventually become a top player.

Craig Berube praised Matthew Knies after Game 4

During the regular season, Matthew Knies had 29 goals and 29 assists in 78 games. He averaged 18:30 minutes of ice time each game. In the playoffs, his ice time has increased to over 20 minutes per game. This shows that Leafs coach Craig Berube trusts him in important situations.

After Saturday's second-period goal, Berube praised Knies.

"It’s a high-end goal by him," Berube said, as quoted by Nick Barden on X. "He keeps impressing me, along with impressing everybody in the organization."

Knies is helping the Maple Leafs in many ways, and his future looks promising as he continues to develop. He is in the last year of his rookie contract and is expected to sign before free agency this summer.

