"Mitch Marner, you are a Detroit Red Wing": NHL fans react as Detroit Red Wings acquire 5th goaltender Gage Alexander in Ducks trade

Fans reacted as the Detroit Red Wings expanded their goalie lineup by acquiring a fifth netminder on Wednesday. The Red Wings acquired ECHL goalie Gage Alexander from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Robby Fabbri and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

From Detroit's point of view, the main goal of the trade is to create immediate cap space. By parting ways with Fabbri's contract, which had a salary cap hit of $4.75 million, the Red Wings freed up significant cap room for other potential moves or roster adjustments.

With the Detroit Red Wings' latest transaction clearing salary space, a fan speculated that Steve Yzerman is setting the framework for a blockbuster trade involving Toronto Maple Leafs standout Mitch Marner.

"Mitch Marner, YOU ARE a Detroit Red Wing!"

Here's what other fans said about the transaction. One fan opined:

"Stevie is cooking something here. This deal covers most of Tarasenko's deal. Even after signing Raymond and Seider there will still be some cap left..."

"Good riddance to Fabbs. Too many injuries and too little production. Make room for the youngsters!" said another.

"Loved Fabbs but he was a bottom 6 guy and not worth his $4 mill cap hit. Also frees a spot for a Kasper/Mazur/Danielson," another commented.

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

"Signed Tarasenko then got Fabbri's $4 mil/yr off the books, love that. He was gonna play in the bottom 6 so not worth the money. Now, I hope he uses that freed up cap to get a RD," another commented.

"Either yzerman is plotting to make an entire team of goalies or there’s going to be some trades involving goalies out of detroit soon," one X user wondered

Detroit Red Wings sign two-time Stanley Cup champ

Before the acquisition of Gage Alexander on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings signed Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year, $4.75 million contract.

Tarasenko is coming off a Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of a thrilling Cup final last month.

This will be the fourth team for the 32-year-old veteran winger since departing the St. Louis Blues in the 2022–23 season, where he secured his first championship in 2019.

Moreover, Tarasenko will reunite with Patrick Kane in Detroit after the duo had played together for the New York Rangers last term. Additionally, Vladimir Tarasenko has also had a stint with the Ottawa Senators.

