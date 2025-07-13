Mitch Marner follows up ex-Leafs teammate Auston Matthews's support for Justin Bieber’s surprise 21‑track album ‘Swag’

Earlier this week, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews showed love for Justin Bieber’s new surprise album “Swag” by reposting a couple of tracks after its release. Now, his former teammate Mitch Marner has joined in.

On Saturday, Marner posted a story on his Instagram showing he was listening to “Daisies,” the second track from Bieber’s 21-song project. He tagged @lilbieber and added five fire emojis in the caption.

via Instagram /@marner_93

Marner, who was recently traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, appears to still be keeping up with his Toronto connections including Bieber, who is a longtime Leafs supporter. Swag dropped on July 11 and includes collaborations with Gunna, Sexyy Red, Lil B and more.

Auston Matthews had previously shared the track “YUKON” by Bieber featuring the album’s black cover art with the title “SWAG”. He tagged Bieber and added a fire heart emoji in the story.

He also posted the song “WAY IT IS” by Bieber and Gunna, writing “yep.” in the caption.

Mitch Marner bade an emotional goodbye to Toronto

On June 30, Mitch Marner was traded from the Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade move. He signed an eight-year contract with the Leafs before being sent to Vegas. In return, the Leafs received center Nicolas Roy.

Marner posted a farewell message on Instagram the next morning. He wrote:

“Leaving isn’t easy. This city is where I grew up, where I fell in love with hockey, and where I’ve had the incredible honour of living out my childhood dream. Wearing the Maple Leaf on my chest wasn’t just about playing for a team, it was about representing my home.”

“When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto. That was always the goal, and I came up short.”

Marner was originally drafted fourth overall by Toronto in 2015. He played 657 games for the team, scored 741 points and ranks fifth in all-time franchise scoring. His 520 assists are fourth-most in Leafs history.

“I know how much this team means to this city, and I know the expectations that come with wearing this jersey. I gave everything I had, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit, because I wanted it so badly, for all of us,” he added.

Marner also thanked the city, teammates, the Leafs organization and fans, saying a final goodbye to the team he grew up supporting.

