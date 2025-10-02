Mitch Marner gets real about transition to Vegas as he looks to start new chapter with Golden Knights

Mitch Marner is starting fresh with the Vegas Golden Knights after spending his whole career in Toronto. The trade in July ended his long run with the Maple Leafs, the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2015. He played more than 600 games there, became one of the top assist leaders in the league, and put up 102 points last season. Now, at 28, he begins a new chapter in a different setting.

Life in Vegas already feels lighter for Marner, as per an ESPN report on Wednesday. Speaking with the publication in September, Mitch Marner said he was enjoying the change.

“Can’t complain; I’m liking life,” he said. “... There is nice weather, and no traffic has been a nice little treat [coming from Toronto]. I’ve had a lot of love shown to [my family] so far through our time here, which has been amazing.”

He also noted the excitement around him in his new city:

"A lot of excited fans. I want to go out there and do my thing and try to just keep doing what I've been doing the past years and contributing to help the team win games."

In August, Mitch Marner also spoke about incidents where his family’s safety became a concern. After Toronto’s playoff loss, he was told that people had shared his family’s address online.

“When your family’s safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don’t think it’s acceptable,” he told TSN.

Now in Vegas, the focus shifts back to hockey. Marner remains one of the league’s best at creating scoring chances, and the Golden Knights see him as an important piece of their lineup. He will carry a cap hit of $12 million each season under his eight-year contract, which runs through 2033.

Matthews & Berube's response to Mitch Marner's trade

Previously, in mid-September, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas. He was Matthews’ linemate and a big part of the top line. His departure leaves a gap the Leafs must fill.

"Obviously, at the end of the day, you're teammates, you're also friends, and he'll be a friend of all of ours for life," Matthews said.

Matthews admitted it was tough to say goodbye:

"He made his decision, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward, and we're moving on."

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube also spoke about Marner, saying:

"We lost a player, a real good player here. ... What excites me is that I don't have to hear 'core four' anymore."

The Leafs added Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua this offseason. So, the team is excited to grow with new members in its lineup.

