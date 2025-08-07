Mitch Marner links up with former Leafs Joe Thornton & Zach Bogosian during offseason, featuring downtime with family & golf with friends

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner is spending quiet downtime with family and friends in the offseason. On Wednesday, he shared a carousel of photos featuring special moments from the summer on his InstagramThe first slide featured a black-and-white shot of Marner sitting on a lakeside dock with his wife Stephanie, their newborn child and their pet dog. Another captured a cozy moment under a shaded patio, where Marner lounged barefoot with a drink in hand alongside former NHLer Joe Thorton.“Lately 📸,” he captioned the post.The next click saw Marner and his former Leafs teammate Zach Bogosian’s families having fun in the pool . Another shot captured their dog sitting peacefully at the edge of a dock silhouetted against the orange sky. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne slide showed Marner posing with three kids wearing matching crocheted bucket hats. Bogosian and Marner also took a selfie while riding a golf cart. The next few clicks featured special moments from a few golf outings Marner enjoyed with his friends on the course.Mitch Marner and wife Stephanie celebrated their second wedding anniversaryLast week, Mitch Marner and his wife Stephanie LaChance celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, Stephanie shared a collection of six wedding photos on her Instagram stories to mark the occasion, which Marner later reposted.One photo showed the couple standing under a floral arch on their wedding day. Marner was in a navy blue suit and Stephanie wore a strapless flowing gown. Another click captured a sweet moment as Marner carried her through a vineyard in his arms.“Happy 2 year anniversary my love! love doing this crazy life with you 🤍🫶,” read the caption of the story.Another black-and-white photo showed the couple from behind, both wearing custom jerseys that read “The Marners” with the number 23. The next image caught a golden-hour moment with the two sharing a quiet look as the sun set. There was also a candid shot of them leaning into each other and smiling. The final picture was a photo booth snap from their wedding afterparty.Marner and Stephanie LaChance have known each other since childhood in Markham, Ontario. They began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2021. The couple married in 2023 at Peller Estates Winery and their first child Miles Daniel Marner was born on May 4 earlier this year.