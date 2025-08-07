  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Mitch Marner
  • Mitch Marner links up with former Leafs Joe Thornton & Zach Bogosian during offseason, featuring downtime with family & golf with friends

Mitch Marner links up with former Leafs Joe Thornton & Zach Bogosian during offseason, featuring downtime with family & golf with friends

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 07, 2025 10:30 GMT
Mitch Marner links up with former Leafs Joe Thornton &amp; Zach Bogosian during offseason, featuring downtime with family &amp; golf with friends
Mitch Marner links up with former Leafs Joe Thornton & Zach Bogosian during offseason, featuring downtime with family & golf with friends [via IG/@marner_93]

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner is spending quiet downtime with family and friends in the offseason. On Wednesday, he shared a carousel of photos featuring special moments from the summer on his Instagram

Ad

The first slide featured a black-and-white shot of Marner sitting on a lakeside dock with his wife Stephanie, their newborn child and their pet dog. Another captured a cozy moment under a shaded patio, where Marner lounged barefoot with a drink in hand alongside former NHLer Joe Thorton.

“Lately 📸,” he captioned the post.

The next click saw Marner and his former Leafs teammate Zach Bogosian’s families having fun in the pool . Another shot captured their dog sitting peacefully at the edge of a dock silhouetted against the orange sky.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One slide showed Marner posing with three kids wearing matching crocheted bucket hats. Bogosian and Marner also took a selfie while riding a golf cart. The next few clicks featured special moments from a few golf outings Marner enjoyed with his friends on the course.

Mitch Marner and wife Stephanie celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Last week, Mitch Marner and his wife Stephanie LaChance celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, Stephanie shared a collection of six wedding photos on her Instagram stories to mark the occasion, which Marner later reposted.

Ad

One photo showed the couple standing under a floral arch on their wedding day. Marner was in a navy blue suit and Stephanie wore a strapless flowing gown. Another click captured a sweet moment as Marner carried her through a vineyard in his arms.

“Happy 2 year anniversary my love! love doing this crazy life with you 🤍🫶,” read the caption of the story.

Another black-and-white photo showed the couple from behind, both wearing custom jerseys that read “The Marners” with the number 23. The next image caught a golden-hour moment with the two sharing a quiet look as the sun set. There was also a candid shot of them leaning into each other and smiling. The final picture was a photo booth snap from their wedding afterparty.

Marner and Stephanie LaChance have known each other since childhood in Markham, Ontario. They began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2021. The couple married in 2023 at Peller Estates Winery and their first child Miles Daniel Marner was born on May 4 earlier this year.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications