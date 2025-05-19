Free-agent-to-be Mitch Marner opened up to the media following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 demolishing at the hands of the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

The Panthers laid the wood to the Maple Leafs, grabbing the winner-take-all contest 6-1.

After the game, Mitch Marner made his feelings known as Sunday night’s tilt may have been his last game in Toronto.

Sportsnet captured Marner’s comments, stating:

“It's meant everything. They took a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto and been forever grateful to be able to wear this Maple Leaf (jersey) and be a part of some the great legends here.”

Ad

Trending

Mitch Marner was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in 2015, taken fourth overall. In 657 regular-season games, he’s notched 221 goals and 520 assists for 741 points. In the postseason, Marner has suited up for 71 games, registering 13 goals and 63 points.

Marner concluded his comments regarding his time in Toronto, declaring:

“Never taken a day for granted and always loved it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the offseason now upon the Leafs, the attention will turn to Marner’s contract status. Fans will be eagerly awaiting to know if Marner will remain in Toronto or feel compelled to test the free-agent waters in search of a hefty payday.

Mitch Marner and Toronto Maple Leafs are now 0-6 in Game 7s

Mitch Marner could generate plenty of interest on the free-agent market this summer - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs’ loss on Sunday night marked the sixth Game 7 loss the team has suffered during Marner’s tenure with the team.

Ad

Last season, the Leafs lost a tough Game 7 on an overtime goal by David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. This season, it was former Bruin Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers who ended Toronto’s playoff hopes.

Marner, along with team captain Auston Matthews and star William Nylander, were unable to rekindle the magic that led them past the Ottawa Senators in the first round and allowed Toronto to climb to a 2-0 series lead against Florida.

Ad

Unfortunately for Marner and company, they have been outscored 25-9 in Game 7s, with two blowout losses, a 5-1 pounding in 2019 at the hands of the Bruins, and Sunday night’s 6-1 shellacking.

The Leafs have also lost two razor-thin Game 7s, back-to-back 2-1 defeats, in 2022 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and last spring against the Bruins.

The organization will be looking to address the team’s needs as it attempts to figure out how to get over the hump and end Toronto’s Stanley Cup drought.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama