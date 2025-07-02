Mitch Marner makes his feelings known on playing alongside $80,000,000 Golden Knights' superstar after being traded from Maple Leafs

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner made his feelings known about suiting up alongside Jack Eichel as part of the club’s top line.

Marner expressed his opinions during his introductory press conference on Tuesday following the massive trade that led him from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Golden Knights.

The Knights’ new star forward had this to say about playing with Eichel:

“He’s an exceptional player. A guy that moves really well up and down the ice, you know, both ends of the ice, he’s very responsible. At the same time, he’s got a deadly shot with his vision and playmaking style. So, I’m very excited to start working with him and try to figure out the chemistry quickly and get that rolling.”

Marner, who signed an eight-year, $96 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade deal with Toronto, will likely suit up with Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev on Vegas’ top unit.

He added:

“You know, I’ve talked to a couple of guys that have been his teammates and have said some unbelievable things about him as a human. So, I’m very much looking forward to being in the locker room with him, starting to learn tendencies of where he likes to be on the ice.”

Eichel and Marner will look to make things click this season. Eichel is entering the final year of his eight-year, $80 million contract signed with the Buffalo Sabres in 2018. The duo will have one shot to win a Stanley Cup together this season before the Golden Knights figure out what to do about re-signing Eichel.

Mitch Marner gets warm homecoming from Vegas Golden Knights

Mitch Marner got a warm homecoming from the Vegas Golden Knights organization upon his arrival on July 1.

In an IG post, the Golden Knights showered their prized forward with applause and a Vegas casino-style welcome.

Meanwhile, Mitch Marner and family reveled in the moment. Marner donned his Golden Knights jersey for the first time as he carried his newborn son around the team’s office.

Here’s a look at the tender moment:

Staff members and the team’s mascot looked on as Mitch Marner waved his arms in the air, signaling his enthusiasm at his arrival in Vegas.

Marner and family will have the rest of the summer to get acclimated before heading into training camp for the 2025-25 season. Vegas will be looking to get past a tough second-round exit as it looks to land the team’s second Stanley Cup.

