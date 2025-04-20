Mitch Marner opens up about HC Craig Berube's role in Maple Leafs' success ahead of playoffs

Mitch Marner recently shared his thoughts about head coach Craig Berube's impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Berube became the head coach before the start of this season. He is known for leading the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Since joining the Leafs, Berube has focused on team effort and staying calm under pressure. They secured the first seed in Atlantic Divison with 108 points and will bface the Ottawa Senators in the first round. Before the start of the series, Berube was clear about his approach:

“Compete your ass off and good things happen.”

During an one-on-one conversation with NHL.com on Saturday, Mitch Marner talked about Berube’s calm and steady approach and mentioned that it has helped the team. Marner explained that the team has learned to support each other better this season.

“I think 'Chief' helps," Marner said, via NHL.com. "I think just his calmness and steadiness that (it) is going to come. He knows it’s not going to be easy, ...beautiful, (or) perfect every single night... every single shift.

"And that’s why you’ve got to lean on... other guys on this team. And I think that’s what we’ve done so well over this past year, is just lean on one another, pick each other.

Mitch Marner added that every player stepped up, especially the defense.

"our D-corps has been unreal the whole year as well, blocking big shots and making plays." Marner said.

This playoff series brings back a familiar rivalry. Toronto and Ottawa last met in the playoffs in 2004. Toronto won all four playoff series between the two teams from 2000 to 2004.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM praised Mitch Marner for stepping up this season

Mitch Marner also scored 100 points for the first time in his career. He ended up with 102 points. Marner is now one of only four Leafs players to reach that number. He joins names like Doug Gilmour and Darryl Sittler on that list.

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving praised Marner for his performance this season.

"His points are certainly deserving of the press,” Treliving said, via NHL.com. "There was a stretch where we had a lot of guys out... he really kept things on the rails for us. And to me, that's sort of a microcosm of his year. He's been a leader. He's been a top player.”

Marner has played nine seasons with the Leafs, putting up 741 points in total. His focus now is on helping the team win in the playoffs.

