Mitch Marner opens new Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House with $400-million worth businessman Kevin O'Leary and Nick Di Donato as partners

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, along with businessman Kevin O'Leary and Nick Di Donato, has opened a brand-new restaurant called Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House.

It started with a casual dinner chat between Nick Di Donato, Kevin O'Leary and Mitch Marner, as they noticed a gap in Toronto's dining scene. With captivating ideas and plans, they imagined a vision that would give the guests a fine dining experience combined with premium cuts of meat. That would also include certified Japanese Kobe beef, a wide range of seafood collections and a sushi program.

Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House aims to be a destination where guests can indulge in the best of both worlds. Blue Bovine is located at the northeast corner of Union Station, offering breathtaking views of the city.

Moreover, the restaurant also features a massive 1,500-pound bronze bull at the entrance, paying tribute to New York City's iconic "Charging Bull," making for a unique and impressive ambience.

Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House can accommodate up to 200 guests, making it a perfect spot for gatherings and celebrations.

They have generous opening hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., allowing guests to enjoy their delicious offerings during the day and into the late night, especially during game days.

The restaurant will start its dinner service on Feb. 20, and guests can reserve their table online on OpenTable. The dinner services start from Feb. 26.

Who are Mitch Marner's other Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House business partners?

Mitch Marner has teamed up with Nick Di Donato and Kevin O'Leary to open the Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House. Di Donato is the president and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group.

"We’re bringing many worlds together, and welcome all including the corporate world for lunches and meetings, the after-work crowd ready to unwind, travelers coming in and out of the city, and pre- and post-game and show fans and their teams’ heroes, to join us to celebrate,’ said Di Donato."- via Streets of Toronto

Kevin O'Leary, meanwhile, is a Canadian businessman who is also known by the monikers "Mr. Wornderful" and "Maple Man."

He's famously known for being one of the main characters in Dragons' Den, a popular Canadian reality TV series. According to Yahoo! Finance, O'Leary has a net worth of $400 million.