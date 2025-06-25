Mitch Marner pens a special message as ex-Leaf Matt Martin announces his retirement from NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner shared a special message for former teammate Matt Martin following his retirement announcement from the NHL.
On Tuesday, Martin hung up his skates after 16 seasons in the league. Drafted 148th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2008 NHL Draft, Martin spent 14 seasons with the Islanders and two seasons with the Maple Leafs.
Mitch Marner posted a special message for Martin on his Instagram story:
"One of one [heart emoji] congrats bro!!," Marner wrote.
Following Matt Martin’s retirement from the NHL, his wife, Sydney Esiason, announced her retirement from life as a hockey WAG (wives and girlfriends).
"Official retirement from the WAG life awesome, fun, exhausting, emotional, weird at times and a thankless job so be nice to the next gen," she posted on X while replying to a fan's comment.
Matt Martin will now serve as a special assistant to New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche. Martin recorded 178 points through 81 goals and 97 assists in 987 career NHL games.
Blue Jackets not on Mitch Marner's preferred list
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets would eagerly pursue Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner if he enters free agency, as he is considered a top target with no interest in a short-term deal.
Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman believes Marner is unlikely to re-sign with the Maple Leafs. While many teams would vie for Marner, LeBrun noted that, as of now, Columbus is not among the preferred destinations for Marner’s camp, though this could change.
"They would absolutely enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes if invited to do so. But unless something changes, I don’t think the Marner camp has Columbus on its list of preferred destinations. At least not so far."
According to reports, Mitch Marner is projected to sign a long-term deal (7-8 years) to range between $12 million and $14 million. Marner was drafted with the 4th overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL draft. The 28-year-old has been with them for nine seasons.
