Mitch Marner remains tight-lipped over trade speculations amidst uncertain future with Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner kept his comments on the down low regarding the trade speculation surrounding him at this year’s trade deadline.

Ad

During Leafs's media availability following Saturday’s morning skate, Marner offered a tight-lipped response to questions regarding trade rumors.

A reporter asked Mitch Marner:

“You’re used to the noise in the market. What’s the last week been like for you?”

To which the Toronto top scorer replied:

“Hockey-wise nothing. I mean, I’m just out there playing hockey with these guys, and I’m enjoying that.” (4:21 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rumors circulated this past week when insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reported that the Maple Leafs had asked Mitch Marner if he would waive his no-trade clause during negotiations for Mikko Rantanen.

Marner reportedly refused as he wanted a long-term stay in Toronto. Since Kypreos’ report surfaced, the media has been abuzz with speculation regarding the right winger's future at the Maple Leafs.

The two sides are heading into the offseason without an extension, leaving plenty of uncertainty and further fueling speculation about Mitch Marner leaving Toronto this upcoming summer.

Ad

Mitch Marner and Toronto Maple Leafs face Ottawa Senators in key divisional matchup

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs and Senators enter Saturday night’s matchup in a playoff spot. The Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with 81 points, four back of the Florida Panthers for the top spot.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ottawa holds the first wild card spot, five points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, the Senators are nipping at the heels of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning, who currently have 79 points.

As for the Leafs, the Lightning are two points back, potentially catching up to Toronto if the Leafs lose to the Senators. As a result, Saturday night’s tilt is a must-win for Toronto to secure a playoff spot.

Ad

The Leafs are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and are coming off a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers last Thursday night. The Senators enter the game on a hot streak, having won five in a row and looking poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Ultimately, Mitch Marner and Toronto have their work cut out as both clubs renew hostilities in the Battle of Ontario. A win will give the Leafs some breathing room, while a loss could set the Senators back in their quest to secure a playoff berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama