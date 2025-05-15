Mitch Marner's 5-word comment after blowout loss sparks outrage among Leafs fans:"We should just flush him down the toilet"

Mitch Marner's comment after the Toronto Maple Leafs' blowout 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 has sparked outrage among Leafs fans. The loss drops the Leafs to a 3-2 deficit in their second-round playoff series.

When asked how the team could reset after such a lopsided loss, Mitch Marner simply replied,

"Flush it down the toilet."

Mitch Marner’s response has not gone over well with fans, who have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"We should just flush him down the toilet," clearly fed up with Marner's performance in the playoffs.

Another tweeted:

"There’s no guy in the league as good as Marner for saying the wrong thing."

Here are some fan reactions:

"The year is 2030 and this is still a quote from Marner," one fan wrote.

"They gonna need a new septic with the amount they keep flushing every season" another fan wrote.

"Foreshadowing what the leafs are doing to his contract in a month" a user commented.

"Yep flush it. Learn nothing from it and do the same thing Friday. Also still can not get over how big of a nothing factor Matthews is. Look at real stars, they step up and he literally never has." another user wrote.

The Panthers got goals from Jesper Boqvist, Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, A.J. Greer, Dmitry Kulikov, and Niko Mikkola in the rout. Nicholas Robertson got the lone goal for Toronto.

Toronto's Joseph Woll allowed 5 goals on 25 shots. Woll was replaced by Matt Murray, who stopped 6 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped 31 shots for the victory.

Mitch Marner on fans leaving in the third period

During the third period of Toronto’s 5-1 loss to Florida, a wave of disappointed fans began clearing out of Scotiabank Arena well before the game ended. The frustration boiled over as some even tossed jerseys onto the ice.

Earlier, boos rained down at the end of the second period after the Panthers built a dominant 4-0 lead, setting the tone for the crowd’s reaction.

When asked about the booing and crowds leaving early, Mitch Marner said:

"It is what it is, I'm not focused on that, you know, it's, you focus on the team and what you can do out there and like I said, it wasn't good enough from our standpoint and that's what happens." (per NHL.com)

The Leafs now face a must-win Game 6 in Florida on Friday night.

