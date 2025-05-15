3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs from 6-1 blowout loss in Game 5 against Florida Panthers feat. Joseph Woll

The Toronto Maple Leafs were on the wrong end of a 6-1 shellacking at the hands of the Florida Panthers, losing Game 5 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. With the win, the Panthers have now taken a 3-2 series lead.

Ad

The Maple Leafs were pounded for the second game in a row after suffering a 2-0 loss in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Aaron Ekblad, Dmitry Kulikov, Jesper Boqvist, Niko Mikkola, A.J. Greer, and Sam Bennett (PPG) scored for the Florida Panthers. Nick Robertson scored his second career postseason goal to get the Leafs on the board late in the third period.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their thrashing at the hands of the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Ad

Trending

3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from blowout loss to Florida Panthers in Game 5

#3 Jake McCabe/Chris Tanev

Chris Tanev has failed to live up to expectations in the last two games for Toronto - Source: Imagn

The Jake McCabe-Chris Tanev pairing, which had been a successful shutdown pairing all season long was burned on several occasions in Game 5.

Ad

In particular, A.J. Greer’s third-period goal punctuated the pairing’s rough night. Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

McCabe appeared to get clipped by a high stick outside the crease. However, the officials did not call the high stick and allowed the play to continue. Greer buried the puck into the empty as the Leafs on the ice watched haplessly.

#2 David Kampf

David Kampf was inserted into the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for Game 5 in hopes of shaking things up on the defensive side. Unfortunately, that move backfired. Kampf was a minus-2 on the night and did not show any signs of offensive life.

Ad

Kampf was a nonfactor in the game, allowing the Panthers to control the game and dictate the play. Kampf could het another look in Game 6 but might be on a short leash.

#1 Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll had a rough outing in Game 5 following a great Game 4 - Source: Imagn

Joseph Woll was brilliant in Game 4, being the only reason why the Leafs were not blown out in that game, as well.

Ad

Woll’s magic, however, ran out in Game 5. He surrendered five goals. While the Toronto Maple Leafs defense didn’t do much to help Woll’s cause, Woll did not make the saves he should have made.

Here’s a good example:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mikkola’s shot from well beyond the face-off circle is one he should have had. But the shot blew past his glove side and into the back of the net.

Woll got the hook after the Panthers made the game 5-0 in favor of Matt Murray. Murray surrendered another goal.

The Maple Leafs will head back to Florida for Game 6 on Friday night with their backs up against the wall, hoping to force a Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama