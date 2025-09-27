Mitch Marner shares adorable father-son moment across the glass with baby Miles in pre-season debut for Golden Knights 

This week, Mitch Marner made his Vegas Golden Knights debut in their pre-season fixture against Utah at T-Mobile Arena. His wife Stephanie and their four-month-old son Miles were in attendance at the arena on the night.Before puck drop, Stephanie captured the moment Marner skated by the glass and spotted his family in the stands. She posted the clip on her Instagram with the caption, “found you.” Marner later reposted it to his own story before sharing a carousel of two photos and a short video from the moment. He playfully captioned his post:“Found me.”The first click showed the moment Marner spotted his family and glided toward their section, while the second captured his sweet interaction with Miles through the glass. The video featured the winger crouching at the boards smiling at Miles ahead of his Golden Knights debut. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the ice, Marner recorded an assist on a slick backhand pass from behind the net to set up Jack Eichel’s goal in the third period against the Utah Mammoth. Vegas completed the comeback with Shea Theodore scoring in overtime to seal a 3-2 win.Bruce Cassidy reflects on Mitch Marner’s chemistry with Jack EichelDuring the post-game interview, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the instant chemistry between Marner, Eichel and Theodore on the ice. He even hinted at a potential line combination heading into the season.Cassidy explained that Marner showed a bit of rust early in the game which was expected in his first preseason outing. He then pointed out that Marner and Jack Eichel looked for each other often and created some good chances.“As the game went on, they got more touches and it came quicker to them because they’re elite players. They made some good plays to each other and, really, they were the reason we won the game.”Cassidy also mentioned that since both Marner and Eichel are “pass-first” players, they will need to adjust by reading off one another. He noted the two are smart competitive players who will figure out that balance quickly.“If Jack ends up playing with Mitch a lot, Mitch is a pass-first guy, too. So they’re going to have to read off each other and both will have to take the shot when it’s the right time,” he said.“The adjustment for Jack is that he usually tells his wingers to get to shooting spots. With Mitch, it’s going to be both of them figuring that out together. They’re smart players, they want to win and they’ll sort it out.”Earlier in the summer, Marner was part of a blockbuster sign-and-trade from the Maple Leafs. Toronto first signed him to an eight-year $96 million contract carrying a $12 million annual cap hit before sending him to Vegas in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy.