  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Mitch Marner
  • Mitch Marner shares adorable father-son moment across the glass with baby Miles in pre-season debut for Golden Knights 

Mitch Marner shares adorable father-son moment across the glass with baby Miles in pre-season debut for Golden Knights 

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:48 GMT
Mitch Marner shares adorable father-son moment across the glass with baby Miles in pre-season debut for Golden Knights
Mitch Marner shares adorable father-son moment across the glass with baby Miles in pre-season debut for Golden Knights [via IG/@marner_93]

This week, Mitch Marner made his Vegas Golden Knights debut in their pre-season fixture against Utah at T-Mobile Arena. His wife Stephanie and their four-month-old son Miles were in attendance at the arena on the night.

Ad

Before puck drop, Stephanie captured the moment Marner skated by the glass and spotted his family in the stands. She posted the clip on her Instagram with the caption, “found you.” Marner later reposted it to his own story before sharing a carousel of two photos and a short video from the moment. He playfully captioned his post:

“Found me.”

The first click showed the moment Marner spotted his family and glided toward their section, while the second captured his sweet interaction with Miles through the glass. The video featured the winger crouching at the boards smiling at Miles ahead of his Golden Knights debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On the ice, Marner recorded an assist on a slick backhand pass from behind the net to set up Jack Eichel’s goal in the third period against the Utah Mammoth. Vegas completed the comeback with Shea Theodore scoring in overtime to seal a 3-2 win.

Bruce Cassidy reflects on Mitch Marner’s chemistry with Jack Eichel

During the post-game interview, Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the instant chemistry between Marner, Eichel and Theodore on the ice. He even hinted at a potential line combination heading into the season.

Ad

Cassidy explained that Marner showed a bit of rust early in the game which was expected in his first preseason outing. He then pointed out that Marner and Jack Eichel looked for each other often and created some good chances.

“As the game went on, they got more touches and it came quicker to them because they’re elite players. They made some good plays to each other and, really, they were the reason we won the game.”
Ad

Cassidy also mentioned that since both Marner and Eichel are “pass-first” players, they will need to adjust by reading off one another. He noted the two are smart competitive players who will figure out that balance quickly.

“If Jack ends up playing with Mitch a lot, Mitch is a pass-first guy, too. So they’re going to have to read off each other and both will have to take the shot when it’s the right time,” he said.
Ad
“The adjustment for Jack is that he usually tells his wingers to get to shooting spots. With Mitch, it’s going to be both of them figuring that out together. They’re smart players, they want to win and they’ll sort it out.”

Earlier in the summer, Marner was part of a blockbuster sign-and-trade from the Maple Leafs. Toronto first signed him to an eight-year $96 million contract carrying a $12 million annual cap hit before sending him to Vegas in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications