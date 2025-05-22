Mitch Marner "takes insults very personally", opines retired Maple Leafs veteran

Impending free agent Mitch Marner has proven to be overly sensitive to criticism by the Toronto fanbase and media throughout his tenure with the Maple Leafs.

That opinion retired Maple Leafs great Rick Vaive expressed during an appearance on Leafs Morning Take published on May 21.

During his appearance, Vaive had this to say about Mitch Marner’s attitude playing in Toronto:

“I think if you’re going to play in Toronto, first of all, if you’re from Toronto, that’s even more intense. I mean, you have to be able to let things roll off your back and just go out there and do your job.”

Vaive’s comments echo recent chatter surrounding Mitch Marner’s reported displeasure at some of the unfortunate incidents involving him during his time with the Maple Leafs.

As insider Chris Johnston discussed earlier this week, some incidents, which have bordered on harassment, have left a sour taste in Marner’s mouth. Still, Vaive believes it’s par for the course when playing in Toronto.

He added:

“I’m not so sure he’s capable of doing that. I think he takes the insults that people talk about him… I think he takes that very personally and you can't do that if you're going play in this market."

Vaive knows a thing or two about playing in Toronto. He suited up for the Maple Leafs from 1979 to 1987, wearing the C for the team as he notched three straight 50-goal seasons.

When asked about the possibility of Mitch Marner thriving in another market, Vaive replied:

“I just think being, let’s say in Utah or San Jose or somewhere like that, I think he’s not going to feel quite as bad as being here in Toronto, being a Toronto kid.”

Marner is expected to hit free agency this summer and could be looking to take up roots elsewhere as the expectations weighing on his shoulders in Toronto may have become too overwhelming.

Mitch Marner set to test free agency this summer

Marner's comments during exit interviews points toward the forward testing free agency this summer - Source: Imagn

A piece published by NHL.com on May 20 judged the likelihood that Mitch Marner would test free agency based on his reluctance to answer questions regarding his future.

The article highlighted how Marner’s comments during exit interviews on Tuesday didn’t reflect a desire to remain in Toronto. While he didn’t explicitly state he wanted to leave, he didn’t state that he wanted to stay, either.

That situation provides clear signals that Marner is set to test free agency this summer.

If that’s the case, NHL.com estimates that Marner could top $13 million AAV this summer. If the Leafs are forced to negotiate against such a lucrative contract, it could be extremely challenging for the team to keep Marner amid cap constraints.

Additionally, Marner’s unwillingness to negotiate during the regular season was another clear indication that his goal was to test free agency all along. Moreover, his reluctance to waive his no-trade clause to go to Carolina in a reported deal involving Mikko Rantanen shed more light on the fact that Marner wants to see what’s out there for him.

While Marner’s time in Toronto isn’t necessarily over, given the way things worked out in the postseason, the odds are stacked against the Leafs keeping their first-round pick from 2015.

